People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Unwell Rarely Want To Hear These 5 Casual Phrases

When I'm mentally & emotionally unwell, there are some casual phrases I just can't hear. It's as if they're being broadcast on an inaudible frequency that affects me the way sonic fences affect dogs. Suddenly, I'm a teeth-gritting, fist-clenching, curled-up ball of prickly defense.

The hard truth I've had to face is this: a well-intentioned attempt at comfort from other people can send me into a despair-filled rage. This isn't the fault of the kindness-giver. I'm wired the way I am, and though I'm tempted to throw labels at myself like "ungrateful" and "stubborn," I've decided that's a colossal waste of time and annoying to boot.

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The following is a list of casual phrases I simply cannot receive when I'm mentally & emotionally struggling. I'd like to say up front that I've been guilty of saying every one of these and that I'm very likely to re-offend. I'm making this list as much to sort myself out as to hold myself accountable.

Mentally and emotionally unwell people rarely want to hear these phrases when they're struggling:

1. 'How can I help?'

When I'm overwhelmed, tired, and filled with self-loathing, the very last thing I can do is take a mental inventory of my needs and make them known by using, like, words and stuff. I don't know how you can help. I don't know what kind of help I need, and I'm terrible at accepting help that's offered.

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You could show up at my door and attempt to spoon-feed me delicious pudding, and I'd just stare at the spoon, like, "What is this? Am I supposed to greet it? Are you attacking me with a gloopy weapon?"

What to say instead: "I love you."

That's it. No action required. Just let me know that you see and love my miserable self. You can maybe leave the pudding on the doorstep.

2. 'Let me know if you want to talk or hang out'

Suggesting human connection? Are you mad? Why not just sprinkle salt all over my squishy, slug-like soul and watch it shrivel? Here's the sad fact: if you aren't my husband or my bestie, I'm probably not going to hit you up. I'm just not. I'm no more capable of that when I'm in struggle-mode than I am of leaping tall buildings in a single bound.

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I react to pain like a wounded critter. I want to crawl off into my smelly den and hibernate. Yes, light and air would be much better for the healing process, but let's not sully this with logic.

What to say instead: "I'm thinking of you. No need to respond unless you feel able."

The "no need to respond" is like a sweet, sweet balm to my chapped ass. I know you care, and you've taken the pressure off me so I don't have to also hate myself for being unable to accept your thoughtful offer.

3. 'Everything happens for a reason'

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I've said this to people, like a total jerk. Because some hurts are so horrible or insurmountable, the only comfort I can scrabble for is the hope that there's some kind of master plan. But what I know in my bones is that reasons don't matter. Not to me, not when I'm in the depths of my ache. Maybe later, I'll want perspective. Right now, I'm just trying not to drown, and it's taking all of my energy to stay afloat.

What to say instead: "This just sucks."

It's incredibly affirming to have the suckiness acknowledged. No attempts to fix or mitigate — just simple confirmation. "Yup. This is the worst. You're correct in your assessment." Thank you for helping me to feel sane. Validation is powerful.

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4. 'You're so strong/amazing/beautiful'

It doesn't matter how hard you try to reflect my goodness to me. I'm caught in a swirling spiral of depression, and I can neither hear nor see clearly through the debris. This message will not penetrate. I wish it could, but it won't. Later, maybe. Definitely. Just not now.

What to say instead: "I see that you're hurting." You can't take my pain any more than I can take yours. Wouldn't it be great if we could do that, though? Whoever is most up to it carries the load? We could take turns. Instead, we remain surgically attached to our special, individually tailored pain.

Observation theory in physics tells us that the behavior of particles changes when they're observed. When I know that you see my pain, it's changed somehow. It becomes microscopically more bearable.

5. 'You got this'

Sometimes, I don't got this. I got nothing. I'm hanging on by my dirty little fingernails, and when you tell me I got this, all I can think is, "Wow, do you need new glasses?"

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What to say instead: "I'm going to keep checking on you."

I may be doing an awful job at this human being stuff, but knowing that someone is going to keep peering over the edge of the cliff to see if I'm still clinging to the branch is nice. You're not giving up on me. I'll try not to give up on me.

So, you can either chuck everything you've just read or keep in mind that our receivers are all tuned differently. What really matters is figuring out how to give and get what we need in the most nourishing way.

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Nanea Hoffman is a writer and creator of Sweatpants & Coffee, a lifestyle brand and magazine focused on inspiration, mental health, and pop culture.