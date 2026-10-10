People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Mediocre Usually Say 8 Phrases In Small Talk Conversations

Spiritually mediocre people rarely have deep emotional awareness. Instead of putting thought into their choices, they take things at face value. If someone says they're fine, mediocre people accept it and move on, no matter how emotionally those two words are said.

Empathetic people pick up on feelings and not just words and care enough to investigate what's going on, which builds closer relationships. Emotionally mediocre people just aren't that invested. They settle for just getting by with phrases like these, which often end up pushing people away.

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People who are mentally and emotionally mediocre often say phrases like these during small talk:

1. ‘I’m just doing what everyone else is’

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More often than not, mediocre people won’t put themselves out there. Instead, they follow along with the crowd. They may not have any firm opinions of their own, so they do what they think they see others doing because it's easier than acting with integrity or carving their own path.

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It’s not surprising that some people form their entire personalities around what is considered trendy. We develop our likes and dislikes from the people around us, and some degree of that behavior is natural. But, while some are more comfortable being themselves and taking risks, emotionally mediocre people not only are OK with being average, they prefer it. They believe it's safer.

2. ‘I don't know'

Sometimes, getting an opinion out of someone who is emotionally mediocre can feel impossible. You’re begging them to contribute, but they keep deflecting to other people. It won't be long until they’ll pull out their favorite answer: “I don’t know.”

How frustrating is that? You want them to contribute, but they’re not making it easy. Suddenly, the decision or conversastion is all in your hands when you didn't intend it to be.

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It’s fair to acknowledge that some people are overly opinionated and that can become overwhelming. But when someone refuses to give their two cents, they have no say in the situation and often end up resentful. This creates an unhealthy imbalance in all sorts of relationships.

3. ‘Whatever’

Mediocre people might be completely happy as they are. They may be oblivious to their lack of personality, or they don’t care what others think. While they think they're just fine as they are, they unknowingly bother the people around them who often see them as passive-aggressive, and thus untrustworthy.

When someone starts a conversation with them about where to eat or how they’re feeling and they respond with a "whatever" or "I'm good with anything" it can seem charming and accommodating. But over time it can become a real problem where one person becomes the leader (or takes a parent role) and the other becomes closer to the child or even a mindless follower, like what gamers and young people call an NPC.

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4. ‘I’m just like this’

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It’s not uncommon for someone to resist change. They may be comfortable as they are, even if they have skills and behaviors to improve. Mediocre people fall into this trap. They are who they are, so what’s the point of changing?

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This behavior can baffle other people. They don’t understand how someone can stay stuck in the same rut, refusing to meet their full potential. Sometimes, it’s important to take people as they are. They may never change and likely don’t want to, so trying to help them is a waste of everyone’s time.

Highly motivated people can become easily annoyed by this behavior. They have a different outlook on the world inspired by their need to succeed. Because of this, they prefer to hang out with others who want to grow and challenge themselves and emotionally, spiritually mediocre people are often just the opposite.

5. ‘I don’t have an opinion on that’

I’m a highly opinionated person. This can get me in trouble, but it also shows how passionate I am about the things I care about. It's also how I relate to other people, by sharing opinions, so it's hard for me to be around people who have no real view of the things around them.

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Sometimes emotionally mediocre people do have an opinion, but they are afraid to share. Often, they care more about their image than their ideology. This can be especially annoying to passionate people who struggle to watch others stand by and refuse to take a stand, even if it’s over something as small as a favorite color.

When someone is spiritually mediocre, they’d rather not know the full details or come to a conclusion based on introspection or seeking a higher wisdom, which often portrays them as ignorant and shallow, whether they mean for it to or not.

6. ‘Stop making things complicated’

Mediocre people can shut down when things get complicated. This may come from an inability to work through difficult things, or signal something going on under the surface. Underlying issues can make things feel difficult, especially if it brings back childhood pain. They might take the mediocre route because anything else scares them.

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People who shut down when things get complicated are often dealing with overwhelming feelings. They may not have the capacity to deal with them and instead prefer things to be effortless. The problem is, you can't stay disengaged your whole life, or whatever is below the surface will find a way to consume you.

7. ‘It is what it is’

Saying this phrase can show that someone lacks the drive to create meaningful change. Settling for the bare minimum isn’t surprising for those who thrive in mediocrity. They seem content with whatever happens, open to ambiguity because they don’t care how things turn out. It’s easy to roll with the punches.

"It is what it is" can signal that someone is giving up. They don’t feel the need to take hold of their life. Some may view this as positive, letting the cards fall where they may. Others see this as a mediocre look at life.

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8. ‘Stop over-thinking’

Mediocre people may avoid thinking things through thoroughly. Instead, they rush to make decisions or refuse to make them entirely. They can struggle to understand why someone would spend time thinking and stressing over things. Some simple-minded people will accept anything at face value. They might believe that putting too much thought into something is a waste of time, but that's exactly what makes them seem spiritually and emotionally mediocre to others.

Sure, over-thinkers have their own problems. It can eat away at them (and I am definitely one of them!). They may experience decision paralysis, unable to let themselves stick with something out of fear. Mediocre people may not allow themselves to think too much about the little things. Again, it is what it is for them.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.