People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Agile Casually Have These 7 Traits

In my many years as a life coach, I have worked with all sorts of people who seek help and support while making their way through difficult times. Some of them have experienced more success adapting to their circumstances than others. When I look back on those who not only survived but bounced back even stronger, I can see that they share specific traits of mental & emotional agility.

Mentally and emotionally agile people casually have these traits:

1. They're confident

People who are confident know who they are in the world, know what they’re capable of, and have life experience that shows them that they can do what they need to do if they try hard enough. Ironically, many agile people build self-confidence as they successfully navigate their difficult times.

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One of my clients was deserted by her husband, leaving her alone and feeling worthless. As she worked hard to get her life back, she developed a steely self-confidence because she knew she was going through a rough time and back — and she was prevailing. Self-confidence is a key part of knowing you have mental & emotional agility and that you will be okay.

2. Agile people are often extremely determined

Mentally & emotionally agile people never give up. Picture yourself running a marathon. You reach mile 13 and say to yourself, "I will never be able to do this." A person who has no mental agility would pull over to the side of the road and drink the proffered lemonade, happy enough that they have made it as far as they did.

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An agile person doesn't give up. They run until the end of that race, no matter what kind of pain and suffering they experience. They are so determined to finish what they started that they make it happen. If you aren’t determined to finish what you start, to reach a goal, or to get through a difficult period, you won't be able to do it. Before you start on your journey, ask yourself how determined you are. That level of determination will be a measure of your potential for success.

3. They're flexible

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A person with mental & emotional agility is a flexible person. A person who believes that their way is the right way or the only course of action is a person who will be stymied in their journey to get through difficult times. When I was getting a divorce, I was determined that I would find love again as soon as possible. I joined dating sites and started meeting every eligible man I encountered.

Surprise, surprise. I didn’t find love. Instead, I was extremely frustrated at the lack of connection I had with these men. Rather than continuing on my initial course of action, finding love immediately, I decided to turn my attention away from finding love towards building my business instead.

To my surprise, building my business did more to get me through those hard times than finding love ever would have. If I hadn’t been flexible in my perspective and insisted on staying on my original course, I might never have been agile enough to get through those dark times.

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4. They're optimistic

There is something about that person you know who remains persistently hopeful, keeping negative thoughts at bay. They believe that, no matter what, everything is going to turn out fine. This can sometimes come across as annoying, especially to those who are struggling themselves. But because they know, deep in their heart, that they can get through difficult times, they do indeed make their way to the other side of their challenges intact. If you aren’t a persistently hopeful person, consider developing this personality trait. If you truly believe that everything will work out in the end, it most likely will.

5. People like this are often resourceful

Resourcefulness is a key part of being mentally & emotionally agile. Resourceful people have a plan, as well as resources they can tap into to make things happen. They know people who can help them on their journey. Resourceful people are people who know that, no matter what obstacles present themselves, they will figure out a way to get around them.

I always ask my clients what kind of tools they have worked on to help them deal with difficult times. Who can support them? What kind of books can they read? What kind of experiences have they had in the past that they can draw from that might be helpful in the situation? When you are going through difficult times and need agility more than anything, assess the resources available to help you move forward successfully.

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6. They're patient

Patience is key with anything, but especially for emotional agility. You need to stay focused on the task at hand with unwavering concentration, so losing patience may mean losing out on whatever challenge is in front of you.

Solving problems will never be a piece of cake. Rome wasn't built in a day, after all. You may not be able to achieve your goals in rapid succession, but building mental & emotional agility requires patience, and staying agile means having that patience remain with you on your journey.

7. Emotionally agile people are in charge of their lives

Agile people need to take charge of their own lives. People with a flexible personality don't sit back idly and wait for things to come to them; rather, they set out to achieve their goals, whether it's on their own or with a support system. They've developed an internal locus of control, meaning they believe they are in charge of their lives. The actions they take will determine the outcome; their life is entirely in their own hands.

In my experience, self-confidence, determination, flexibility, persistent hopefulness, resourcefulness, patience, and taking charge are all characteristics of mentally & emotionally agile people. They call on these traits every day to get them through difficult times. Fortunately, all of these personality traits are ones that you can develop through consciousness and action.

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When you are going through dark times, dig deep and find your self-confidence. Work on your mental health. Set out to be determined always, and be flexible when necessary. Always keep an eye out for that person or thing who can help you on your journey, and know that it’s all going to be okay. Building emotional agility will take time, but it's yours for the taking.

Mitzi Bockmann is an NYC-based Certified Life Coach and mental health advocate who works exclusively with women to help them be all they want to be. Mitzi's bylines have appeared in The Good Men Project, MSN, PopSugar, Prevention, Huffington Post, Psych Central, among many others.