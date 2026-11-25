People who love staying home rather than taking trips and having big adventures might seem puzzling to other people. After all, traveling can feel like such a freeing thing, but to homebodies, it feels like a bunch of unnecessary stress.

Even Fodor's Travel Guide notes that traveling, while fun and exciting, can't actually make your problems go away. But homebodies already know this. They like to keep it simple, and they really just love being home.

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People who love being home and don't care about traveling have 6 rare personality traits:

1. They prioritize comfort above anything else

People who aren't into travel and prefer being home might be considered a recluse, but that's not always true. In fact, according to a psychologist writing for BBC, "there are upsides to being reclusive – for both our work lives and our emotional well-being."

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Someone who stays home by themselves all the time recognizes what and what doesn't suit their wants and needs. They'd rather stay home, not because they necessarily hate being around people or are anxious about it, but because being home feels familiar. They'd much rather stay in their comfort zone than go out traveling and step out of that comfort zone of theirs.

2. They really like their independence

Traveling often involves taking your whole family or going in a group or on a tour. Whether someone goes on a cruise ship or goes trekking through the jungle, both situations might involve a traveler having to rely on other people for help. Even the most experienced of travelers might find themselves at a crossroads at some point on their journey and dependent on someone else.

Staying home means being as independent as you can be. It allows you to captain your own ship and do things in your own time. And while doing this to the point where you have trouble maintaining friendships or connections isn't good for you, enjoying being on your own is perfectly healthy.

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3. They know that leaving home doesn't make your problems go away

People who love travel and adventure like the opportunity to escape the problems they have at home, at least for a little while. Homebodies know that the problems don't actually go away, though.

They also know there's nothing wrong with having a strong connection to your home. Going to an unfamiliar place can feel scary and nerve-wracking. In its extreme form, this is a sign of agoraphobia, which the Mayo Clinic describes as "fearing and avoiding places or situations that might cause panic and feelings of being trapped, helpless or embarrassed."

While not all people who stay home are agoraphobic, traveling is a risk that some people just aren't interested in taking. Because they are so connected to their home (and probably their hometown or neighborhood, too), it's not even a debate for them which one they're going to choose when the time comes.

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4. They prefer a simpler life

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

There are people who seek excitement in travel or going out on big adventures. That's great, and there's absolutely nothing wrong it it.

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But not everyone wants that. Some people who love being home really, truly do just prefer a simple life and a cozy routine. Maybe they tend to curl up on the couch every night watching their favorite tv show or read by the fireplace. Maybe they go to their parents' house on Saturdays for dinner and have a friend over on Wednesdays to cook and watch a movie. This simple routine is enough for them, and they're perfectly fulfilled by it.

To others, a simple routine like this is something they can't wrap their heads around, it just sounds so boring. They just can't understand how someone would rather stay inside than go traveling. They see this as boring and uneventful, but to the homebody, simpler is better.

5. They don’t care what others think of them

Someone who stays home all the time doesn't care if other people think they're weird. They're judged for being a party-pooper and ruining other people's fun simply because they refuse to go along with the group. That doesn't mean they're keeping anyone from doing what they want, anyway.

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They are so used to being judged that nothing anybody says phases them. They live by the philosophy of "you do you and I'll do me" and it works fine for them.

6. They choose predictability

People have always feared the unknown, it's human nature. Research reported by the University of Maryland explains that there are different types of uncertainty that play a role in this fear. Ambiguity, explained as "the degree to which the odds of encountering a threat are unknowable" and "[t]he other is risk, which is the known probability of encountering an aversive outcome or harm."

People who have a greater fear of the unknown have minds can easily jump to the worst case scenarios. Traveling, especially for someone who has never done so before, can place someone in a very unpredictable situation. What if they get lost along the way? What if they get kidnapped? Staying home is probably the best choice.

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Predictability means safety, and when someone is safe, they don't dwell on the negative what-ifs. People who do love travel often find the unpredictability exciting. They feel alive and strong when they experience new, scary things.

Both ways of being are totally legitimate. They're different, but neither are wrong at all.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.