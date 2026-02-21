There's always that one person who keeps a sweater draped over the back of their chair, even in the middle of July. At first glance, it seems like a simple response to unpredictable office temperatures or overzealous air-conditioning, but over time, you realize it's not random (and a study on body temp regulation supports that.)

People who keep a comfy sweater at their desk, despite what the weather forecast might read, have particular traits that might indicate a person who is much more conscientious and well-prepared than most have time to consider.

People who keep a sweater at their desk year-round usually have these 3 distinct personality traits:

1. They are conscientious

Dean Drobot via Shutterstock

Career and life coach Lisa Petsinis says someone who keeps a sweater at their desk year-round is the quintessential conscientious person. They plan, anticipate potential challenges, and take small steps to ensure every base is covered.

The conscientious person makes sure they stay comfortable and focused in any climate or environment. Whether the office is frigid from air conditioning in the summer, or chilly during the fall or winter months, they have prepared for all probabilities, so temperature is never a distraction.

This habit of keeping a sweater on standby provides a window into how they approach their work. They are proactive, organized, and detail-oriented. They are anticipating obstacles before they arise. It’s a simple thing, but the act of throwing a sweater over their chair reflects a readiness that carries over into the management of daily responsibilities that set them up for success.

2. They think ahead

Josep Suria via Shutterstock

There's always going to be that person with a sweater or jacket always at hand, observes therapist Dr. Gloria Brame. Often, that means the person tends to get colder than others and needs an extra layer. It can also mean they're just practical!

Depending on where you live, temperatures may vary considerably from morning to night. Some people keep a sweater at hand because they are always down for a spontaneous invitation to hang out with friends on a chilly afternoon.



Maybe they like keeping an emergency sweater around because they are the type of person the rest of us can always count on! They are the planners in the group. They don't just have a sweater on their chair, they have first-aid and sewing kits in their desk drawers, plus supplies in their backpack to accommodate everything from 'need a breath mint' to 'need a tampon'.



They might even keep another, even nicer sweater in their backpack just in case they get invited to someplace swanky. My bestie's backpack contains all the things you'd need for minor emergencies, including a multitool and a change of underwear, and I love her for it.

3. They're comfortable with uncertainty

Kinga via Shutterstock

Astrologer Aria Gmitter realizes conscientiousness is a personality trait of a person who keeps a sweater at their desk year-round. They are extra prepared for whatever comes their way.

Just-in-case-sweater people understand how life is unpredictable, and thinking a few steps ahead can prevent inconveniences. It's nice to have a sweater on hand, as it gives you a chance to help others and show support when they are cold.

Leaving a sweater on a chair at the office at the end of the day signals that you'll be back to finish whatever work remains. When my sweater hangs from my chair or is wrapped around my waist, I feel safe and secure. No matter how cold the world is, I am in control.

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.