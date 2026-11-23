I'm one of those people who feels super emotional when listening to music. According to Dr. Jill Suttie, I'm not alone. There is a certain way music and empathy converge in our brains to create deeply emotional experiences. For people who are highly emotionally intelligent, songs that create that convergence often end up on the playlists we repeat again and again. Here are a few that do that for me.

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Songs from this decade that only people with high emotional intelligence listen to over and over again:

1. ‘Like Him’ by Tyler, The Creator (feat. Lola Young)

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This 2024 track from Tyler, The Creator is emotional, but that’s not the reason it hits home for emotionally intelligent people. It’s the meaning and lesson behind the lyrics that even an empathetic listener who’s never been in a fragmented home can strongly feel and experience. It really moves me deeply.

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These themes really stand out every time I hear it: The innocence of childhood questions to a hurting parent. Feeling connected to a parent by way of stories in your family. Being constantly told how much you look like someone from your family that you’ve never truly known.

Tyler’s discography is an example of emotional intelligence in itself. A quick listen to songs like “Answer,” released in 2013, reveals how much different his cerebral relationship with his father is now, beautifully shown through a softer, more understanding lens in recent songs like “Like Him.”

The progression of these songs reveal how powerful personal growth can be. And, as Dr. Susan Krauss Whitbourne explains,sometimes changing your mind about things that are wildly emotional and deeply felt is a sign of emotional intelligence.

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2. ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ by Billie Eilish

Released in 2024 and co-written and created by Billie and her brother FINNEAS, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” is such an intimate and gut-wrenching track. It’s no surprise, either, as an incredibly deep depiction of not only romantic relationships, but the experience of growing old with a sibling or friend you love deeply in a different way.

While we often define emotionally intelligent people by their mental independence and clear sense of self, the truth is their relationships are equally powerful indicators of maturity. Songs like this, which talk about inseparable, timeless bonds and true love, are powerful for emotionally intelligent listeners, because they define the kind of depth and vulnerability that shows up in daily life.

Of course, the pop-like track and the unique synth songs Eilish plays around with in all her music help, but the depth behind the relationships she sings about in the lyrics speaks to emotionally intelligent people in a nuanced way.

This is probably why a short video clip of Eilish and her brother, Finneas, actually writing and producing the song continues to go viral. You see how deeply connected these two are to what they create. That's probably why emotionally intelligent people love their music so much.

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3. ‘Loser’ by Tame Impala

While the name of this track and the psychedelic sound Tame Impala is known for might point to a very different kind of person through a traditional social lens, the truth is, it’s likely more resonant for emotionally intelligent people than anyone else.

I mean, it's a song about imposter syndrome, self-doubt, and sometimes detrimental introspection. Singing “I’m a loser, babe,” is the kind of therapy some emotionally intelligent person might choose to do daily.

It’s a battle any self-aware, emotionally stable person has had at least once: feeling like they’ve grown so much, but still feeling uncertain in certain parts of their life. Whether it’s insecurity around dating or feeling unsure of their place at work, it’s more than possible to feel like a loser even when you’re far from it.

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4. ‘Karma’ by Taylor Swift

We all feel jealous sometimes, says Dr. Berit Brogaard. It’s evolutionary, even. But the difference between someone with emotional intelligence and their immature counterparts is how they behave when they’re jealous and how they navigate through it. While an insecure person may seek revenge, emotionally intelligent people turn to tracks like this one, believing that the universe will balance the scales in time.

They can only control themselves, or “keep their side of the street clean,” in Taylor’s words.

5. ‘Willing and Able’ by Noah Kahan

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Artists like Noah Kahan, especially male artists like him, who put their personal struggles into lyrics and share their vulnerability openly, give every listener the chance to feel less alone. When we think about male pop and rock stars, it's easy to assume they've got it made, but Kahan knows how to show something deeper.

That’s the power of emotional intelligence. When you can sit with, process, and manage your own emotions, you can also share them with the world, in big ways like a song or in small moments like a conversation with a stranger. People often talk about songs of Kahan's like Call Your Mom when it comes to emotional intelligence, about what it feels like to be the friend who is there during a mental health crisis, but he's just as open about his own.

'Willing and Able', released in 2026, is already doing just that. Balancing a million difficult topics like childhood trauma, resentment, and fractured relationships, Noah’s lyrics speak directly to an emotionally intelligent person’s soul. They're raw, and matched with emotionally-charged notes.

It’s also a difficult, yet powerful reminder, that even when you’re willing and you’re able to resolve trauma, hardship, or misunderstandings, not everyone else will be. And that’s okay, even when it’s heartbreaking.

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6. ‘Glimpse Of Us” by Joji

Emotional intelligence is tied to better relationship quality, according to a 2025 study. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of emotionally intelligent people dealing with nuanced, difficult, sometimes immature dynamics. So, it’s no wonder that songs like this Joji hit are still so popular.

It’s a story of thinking about an ex while trying to make a new relationship work. You just can’t get them out of your head, and sometimes, you can’t help but think of them in the happiest of moments with your current partner. It’s human. It’s natural.

While we like to judge harshly, and sometimes, rightfully so when we’re the ones in this situation, even emotionally intelligent people find something to resonate with in these stories.

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7. ‘Sign of the Times’ by Harry Styles

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Released in 2017, this Harry Styles track was an instant hit. It played on the radio. It became the soundtrack to a whole generation of Gen Zers transitioning into college and adulthood. With another revival in the 2026 movie “Project Hail Mary,” it’s clearly not going anywhere.

But it’s not just a karaoke song from a movie or a nostalgic album hit. It’s a story. As Harry says himself, the whole album, including this song, is based around life-defining, existential experiences like a mother giving birth or a person losing a loved one.

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As any highly empathetic person knows, it only takes one singular song like this to get them spiraling and feeling all the feelings. Experts like Ashley Maier, MSW explain that emotional intelligence is much more than just empathy, though empathy is an important part. It's about feeling what others are feeling (or at least being able to imagine their feelings) and deciding what to do with all your own feelings, too.

That's probably why emotionally intelligent people find songs like this hit them so deeply. They feel the story as if it’s happening to them, in the moment, commuting to work or fumbling with their headphones.

8. ‘Ceilings’ by Lizzy McAlpine

In our current culture that’s so polarized, fragmented, and lonely, it’s not surprising that daydreaming about the potential of a relationship with a stranger you met on the street is quite common. We’re grasping at connection where we can get it, even when the fantasy story we’re cultivating in our heads will eventually come crashing down.

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That’s, to make a beautifully complex, 3-minute song short, what Lizzy sings about. In a fascinating twist, a highly sped-up version of this song went massively viral on TikTok along with videos of people in emotional situations. Even the Savannah Bananas did a few send-ups to the fast version, with the player acting like a heartbroken character in a romantic drama. Just another example of how emotional songs become part of the public consciousness.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.