In the past, I woke up each morning and immediately thought about all of the things I needed to do that day, or mindlessly scrolled through social media. In other words, I fed my brain overwhelming amounts of information before I had even checked in with myself or expressed gratitude for a new day. Many of us feel irritated when someone barges into our room and bombards us with information first thing in the morning, though. So then, why do we do this to ourselves?

Instead of saying “good morning” to our brain and body, most of us bombard our minds with information as soon as we open our eyes. And instead of gently stretching and allowing our bodies to slowly wake up, we jump right out of bed and force ourselves into action, because we have places to be. When we engage in these behaviors, though, we wander through our entire day mindlessly, without any sort of intention.

When we flood ourselves with information, instead of slowing down enough to listen to our bodies, we feel like we don’t control our own lives. I realized I needed to take a vital step before I glance at my phone notifications or climb out of bed. (And, no, it’s not making a cup of coffee.) I check in with myself.

People who don't need a coffee IV to wake up ask these 3 questions before 9 A.M.:

When I first wake up in the morning, I ask myself these three questions:

'How do you want to feel today?'

'What do you want to give today?'

'Who do you want to be today?'

These questions help me feel like I’m in control of my own life, and they guide every decision I make throughout the day. When I ask myself these questions each morning, I feel empowered to stay in touch with my innermost desires.

Life coach Kelly Rudolph explained, "The secret to keeping your sense of empowerment and energy levels high is remembering that whatever you say to or about yourself is what your mind absorbs as the truth. So, if you berate yourself any time things get challenging, your mind turns that snide comment or off-the-cuff criticism into reality to prove yourself right because that's its job."

I don’t default to the easiest, most convenient response anymore. Instead, I make decisions that directly connect to how I answer the questions I ask myself and how I want to live my life day to day.

I’m not saying that answering these three questions will cure you of all of your stress or help you keep your composure in every difficult situation. However, setting intentions every single day will give you the power to respond to the events in your life in the way you want to, instead of in a way that seems automatic or out of your control.

"Hone in on one or two things that you can do to make today great and set out your intentions," suggested confidence coach Lisa Petsinis. "Setting specific goals in the morning actually reduces those moments where your brain just checks out, and helps you stay on task way better. Instead of starting your day like 'I guess I'll figure it out as I go,' you're telling your brain exactly what needs to happen."

How do you want to feel? Who do you want to be? What do you want to give?

If you don’t know the answer to these questions, consider taking the first moments of your morning to check in with yourself and answer these three simple questions. You never know what the answers may reveal and what you’ll achieve when you start this new habit!

Breanna Baylis is a writer who focuses on self-love, self-care, and health and wellness.