According to the American Psychological Association (APA), stress levels among American people have increased significantly in the past 10 years. The economy and workplace stress are the major factors contributing to the rising stress levels.

The American Institute of Stress stated, “Numerous studies show that job stress is far and away the major source of stress for American adults and that it has escalated progressively over the past few decades.”

Unfortunately, chronic stress can lead to a lot of mental and physical health issues like depression, heart disease, and high blood pressure. This is why it has become more important now than ever that you learn how to relax using techniques that can regulate you and immediately take the edge off.

People who don't bleed and sweat anxiety regulate themselves in these ways:

1. They meditate

There is a good reason why this is at the top of the list. Meditation allows us to observe our thoughts and emotions in a detached, non-judgmental way. Psychologist Robbie Maller Hartman, Ph.D., says, “Research suggests that daily meditation may alter the brain’s neural pathways, making you more resilient to stress.”

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Meditating for as little as 10 minutes every day can significantly reduce your stress and anxiety instantaneously. Studies have discovered that meditation can not only help in reducing stress, but regular practice of meditation can also minimize the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Meditation expert and author Light Watkins explain, “Real people living busy lives can meditate successfully on their seven-year-old couch, in bed alone or next to their snoring partner, in the passenger seat of their car, at work, at the kitchen table, in the backseat during a road trip, on a park bench, or in a bus or plane seat.” All you need is to sit down, close your eyes, and bring your attention to your breath.

2. They practice intentional breathing

Therapist Scott Dehorty, LCSW-C, says, “Breathing is the number one and most effective technique for reducing anger and anxiety quickly.” Breathing techniques are incredibly helpful when you are trying to learn how to relax immediately. You can do this anywhere and at any time. All you need is to take 5 minutes off and focus on your breath. Breathe in fresh, cool air through your abdomen and breathe out warm air, releasing all your tension.

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Certified life coach and psychologist Judith Tutin, Ph.D., says, “Deep breathing counters the effects of stress by slowing the heart rate and lowering blood pressure.”

There are different types of breathing exercises like box breathing, the 7/11 breathing technique, alternate nostril breathing, and many others that can help you relieve stress and balance your mind and body.

Emily Fletcher, the founder of Ziva Meditation, said that alternate nostril breathing “helps to balance the right and left hemispheres of the brain and has immediate energizing and calming effects.”

3. Mindfulness is their best friend

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If you want to reduce stress, anxiety, and fear immediately, then shift your focus from negative thoughts and bring your attention to the present moment.

By becoming aware of the present moment, you will be able to realize the beauty hidden in the present, instead of thinking about your past or worrying about your future. Mindfulness allows you to live in the now, which is all we have.

Psychologist Judith Tutin, Ph.D., explains, “Take 5 minutes and focus on only one behavior with awareness.” It will allow you to pause, slow down, and enjoy the moment. So whenever you are too stressed, focus on your senses to relax immediately. This is one of the best tips to learn how to relax.

According to a Harvard Health Publishing report, mindfulness-based stress reduction techniques and meditation can greatly help in relieving mental stress and anxiety. Moreover, an analysis of studies published in the JAMA Internal Medicine journal revealed that mindfulness meditation has proven effective in coping with psychological stress, depression, and even physical pain.

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Psychologist Deborah E. Dyer, Ph.D., explains, “Focus on your breath and be keenly aware of where you are. By focusing on your breath and your immediate circumstances, it is a form of focus that pulls you into the present and away from your wandering thoughts, which are likely the primary cause of your stress.”

4. They scan their bodies for stress

Scanning your own body mentally can help you understand where you are holding tension, how it affects you, and help you release stress as well. All you need to do is sit comfortably or lie on your back and just scan your body from your toes to your scalp. As you move through each part of your body, gently notice how it feels physically.

Judith Tutin, Ph.D., adds, “Simply be aware of places you feel tight or loose without trying to change anything.”

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By simply scanning your body for 2 minutes, you can help it relax. Breathe deeply into your body while scanning and imagine fresh breath flowing to the specific body part you are scanning. Be aware of the sensations and repeat the process for each body part.

Wellness coach and author Elizabeth Scott, MS, explains, “Body scan meditation is a good way to release the tension you might not even realize you’re experiencing.”

Studies have found that body scan meditation can help with stress relief, improve sleep, enhance self-awareness, reduce pain, and boost self-compassion.

Elizabeth adds, “By mentally scanning yourself, you bring awareness to every single part of your body, noticing any aches, pains, tension, or general discomfort. The goal is not to relieve the pain completely, but to get to know it and learn from it so you can better manage it.”

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5. They jam out

If you want to know how to relax, then all you need to do is plug in your earphones and listen to your favorite music. Experts have found that music can have an instant calming effect on our mind and body.

According to a 2017 study, “a minimum of 20 min of music listening” can lower stress levels remarkably. Another 2015 study found that listening to music is highly effective in reducing stress.

The research stated, “Results revealed that mere music listening was effective in reducing subjective stress levels. The most profound effects were found when ‘relaxation’ was stated as the reason for music listening, with subsequent decreases in subjective stress levels and lower cortisol concentrations.”

Moreover, listening to your favorite music can also reduce your anxiety, heart rate, and blood pressure.

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Cathy Benninger, an assistant professor at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, suggests, “Create a playlist of songs or nature sounds (the ocean, a bubbling brook, birds chirping), and allow your mind to focus on the different melodies, instruments, or singers in the piece.”

However, you can also listen to more peppy and upbeat tunes to lift your mood and even sing along. These are undoubtedly the most effective science-backed relaxation techniques that will enable you to relieve stress and anxiety instantly.

6. They massage their hands

If you want to know how to relax, then simply give yourself a hand massage for 5 minutes, according to research.

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7. They sniff oranges

The citrusy scent of oranges can help to reduce stress and anxiety and boost your mood, according to studies.

8. They spend time with furry pals

Spending some time with your pet can help to greatly reduce your stress and anxiety levels instantly, studies have found. Now you have more reasons to spend time with your furry friends.

Well, there you have it: Relaxing is easy, right? Stress has become an inherent part of our daily lives today. This is why it is crucial that we intentionally make relaxing a daily habit as well.

Now that you know how to relax and de-stress yourself even in the most difficult moments, make sure to deliberately follow these strategies and practice these tips whenever possible during your normal daily schedule.

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These relaxation strategies are quick and easy and can be practiced whenever you want. So go ahead and relax your mind and body. You deserve it.

Theo Harrison is an artist, traveler, writer, former contributor to The Mind's Journal, and believer in spiritualism, psychology, and science. He writes primarily about mental health, pop culture, and relationships.