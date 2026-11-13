People Who Go Out Of Their Way To Make Their Home Cozy & Aesthetically Pleasing Usually Have 6 Other Emotionally Healthy Habits

For many people, keeping a home clean and organized can be notoriously difficult, but some go out of their way to make their homes cozy and aesthetically pleasing, and that care can carry over into other parts of their lives, too. They want a home where they can get comfortable and wind down, and that same kind of consideration can show up in their emotionally healthy habits.

People say the state of someone's home reflects their mental state, and that certainly rings true for people who make their homes cozy. A UCLA study suggests how we feel about our homes can reflect our mood. A home doesn't have to be spotless and perfectly decorated to feel welcoming, but the effort someone puts into making it comfortable can expose what matters to them. For these people, caring for their space is often part of a larger practice of caring for themselves and the people they love. Those habits can extend well beyond how their home looks.

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People who put extra care into making their homes cozy have 6 emotionally healthy habits:

1. They set aside time to spend with their family

Sometimes, a cluttered home that's full of trash might reflect a homeowner's frazzled mindset. They may feel overwhelmed and struggle to separate their home life from their work life. A super neat, spotless home can give guests a different impression. If you're a guest in a cozy, aesthetically pleasing home, you might see the homeowner as very meticulous, but someone who has time to maintain their home also has time for other things, like spending time with their family.

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Spending quality time with family can help people feel loved and connected to something bigger than themselves, as therapist David Schwartz explains in Psychology Today. Someone who creates a cozy atmosphere at home probably takes the time to schedule a family game night or host a dinner party. They want their home to be a place where the people they love feel comfortable enough to settle in and spend a little more time together.

2. They find ways to connect with nature

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In this age of iPhones and screens everywhere, not many people go hiking or even spend much time outdoors as they used to. We go to restaurants where kids are on their iPads, barely paying attention to the food and family in front of them, let alone spending time outside on the playground. Ever wonder what happened to those fun play places at McDonald's you loved as a kid? With screens everywhere, it's easy to forget how much spending time in nature can help.

Cozy homeowners who pay attention to every little detail in their homes haven't forgotten how important it is to be in nature. The American Psychological Association explains that spending time in nature can lower stress and improve your mood. A cozy homeowner might keep an indoor vegetable garden, or pick up bouquets from the florist to place around the house. This habit not only beautifies their home, but it also keeps their minds connected to nature, even inside their living space.

3. They intentionally make time for rest and relaxation

People who have time to maintain their homes also tend to manage their time well. They schedule things well in advance, work only during certain hours, and take breaks when they need to. Managing time isn't simple these days, especially with so many distractions, but a cozy environment helps.

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Many cozy homeowners choose not to have TVs in every room, which makes it easier to minimize distractions and make time for other things. Or often, they're just naturally good at keeping up with their daily chores and sticking to a routine, which helps even more with their time management.

4. They keep their home (and life) clean and uncluttered

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Oftentimes, people find themselves dealing with a messy home, folding clean laundry, making their bed, and vacuuming crumbs off the floor. Seems easy enough, but crowded countertops, piles of laundry, and unfinished tasks can keep reminding people of everything they still need to do, making it harder to relax.

But people who intentionally make their homes cozy know that to keep them neat and tidy, they need to maintain them regularly, often cleaning on a regular basis. It becomes much easier to keep that aesthetic when they put in the effort to maintain it.

5. They put their needs ahead of their wants

Everyone has their wants and needs. A person might want ice cream for dinner, but what they really need is a balanced meal. At the end of the day, needs are more important than desires.

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A cozy homeowner prioritizes their needs because they understand the importance of having a fulfilled, purposeful life. Taking care of their needs can help them feel more at ease and leave them with more energy to keep their homes cozy and aesthetically pleasing.

6. They make their bedrooms a sacred place to rest and unwind

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Some people have TVs in their room and will fall asleep watching their favorite show. They might even eat in bed or do homework in their bedroom. While a bedroom can be a multi-functional space, people who put care into making their homes cozy also make sure it's somewhere they can wind down, get comfortable, and go to bed.

They might put work materials away when they're finished or turn off the TV when they're ready to rest. The point is to make their bedroom feel comfortable and relaxing, even if they use it for other things during the day.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.