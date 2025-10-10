People Who Are Genuinely Content With Their Lives Usually Have These 3 Simple Habits, Says A Philosopher

With the state of the world leaving many people feeling hopeless, it can be hard for anyone to find a semblance of peace in their day-to-day lives. We're certainly trying to stay optimistic, but it truly does feel like a waiting game. When will things finally start to feel okay again?

A philosopher named Diego Perez admitted that, despite the hardships affecting the majority of people, not only in this country but around the world, there are still certain habits you can prioritize to find joy. During an interview with author and podcast host Mel Robbins, Perez listed some of those habits.

People who are genuinely content with their lives usually have these 3 simple habits:

1. They are grateful for the little things

It might sound incredibly cliché, but being grateful really does bring happiness into your life. When you're actually making a conscious effort to notice the small, yet still beautiful things, like being able to grab breakfast with a friend on a Sunday morning, or even something as simple as going to an exercise class after a long day of work, your whole perspective can change.

Being able to feel gratitude for these little moments means being able to acknowledge that the hard times don't mean that there can't be good ones as well. This simple habit can change your mindset. The lows might be low, but the highs are just as important to celebrate.

"Once our attention moves from 'making it ' to survival, we learn the difference between what is important and what we’ve just been doing to fill our time or feel successful. We remember to take in the beauty of a sunrise or truly appreciate and trust the love of another human being," pointed out licensed psychotherapist Barton Goldsmith.

2. They notice when their nervous system is overwhelmed

Perez insisted that those who are content with their lives not only are able to observe when their nervous system might be on edge more than usual, but also respond appropriately. Once they feel out of whack, they immediately start saying "no" to things that are causing them stress.

Rather than just pushing through, they recognize the tightness in their chest or the feeling that they can't seem to calm their mind, and they take it as a sign to pause and slow down. It's all about creating boundaries and balance that protect your energy.

They're able to take breaks without feeling guilty or step back from people and situations that are draining. Being able to listen to your nervous system is really just about starting to listen to yourself and to what your needs are in that moment.

3. They don't hide their love

Perez encouraged people to always let their family and friends know how much they care about them, and that people who are usually content in life do this all the time. Life is too short to just assume that the people we know are already aware of how much we love them. But the truth is, no one ever gets tired of being reminded.

"Expressing your feelings can be a form of intimacy that enhances relationships when it's done in the context of a close relationship. Verbalizing your caring is a way of deepening your connection," explained psychologist Karyn Hall.

Given the number of people who might be scared to be vulnerable, the happiest people don't let their ego or fear of rejection get in the way of nurturing the connections in their lives. When you finally allow yourself to be open and honest with the people you hold dear, you might be surprised how much better (and happier) you end up feeling.

