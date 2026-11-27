We expect grown adults to be at least moderately responsible. This means admitting when they’re wrong and taking ownership of their daily actions. But some people seem to be committed to staying immature and basically refuse to be accountable.

This can leave them disliked by others because they constantly let others down. This serves them well in some ways, though, by making them seem helpless so other people pick up the slack. But, over time, people see through this type of weaponized incompetence.

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Those who are committed to helplessness and immaturity often say these 7 things when something goes wrong:

1. ‘I didn’t do anything wrong’

Some people lack the wisdom to know how little they actually know. This is part of what's called the Dunning-Kruger effect, which means someone overestimates how good they are at something. From how they communicate with others to their problem-solving skills, what seems like common sense for some may not register for them. They believe their way is the only way, even if it gets them in trouble.

This comes from a lack of self-awareness. They don’t see any faults in their behavior. This may feel empowering in the moment, but believing you didn't do anything wrong when someone comes to you to discuss it is incredibly limiting, keeping you helpless in ways that only limit you in the end.

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2. ‘No one told me to do that’

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Even if you weren’t given certain instructions, when you care about doing something right, knowing the next step often happens intuitively. We can’t expect people to guide us through everything we do. For many, this is common sense, but for others, waiting to be told is a way to avoid responsibility.

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This is a very isolating behavior pattern because it makes the person shirking responsibility seem immature and unreliable. People feel like they have to pick up the pieces or act like a nagging mom to another grown adult, and that ultimately pushes people away.

3. ‘I didn’t know that would happen’

Have you ever watched someone do something wrong, only to claim they had no idea it would go wrong? All signs pointed to an issue, but they did it anyway. Anyone with common sense would realize the result wouldn’t be good, but somehow they did n ot. When it all unfolds, they’ll claim they had no idea it would happen.

Instead of owning up to their mistake, they’ll act like it's their first day on Earth. This shows not only that they lack common sense, but that they would rather look helpless and childish than own up to their bad behavior. Dr. Leon Seltzer suggests that, for these people, it might be best to reach them through their own ego. You can validate their attempt without giving up your stance that they messed up, for example.

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4. ‘I don’t think it’s a big deal’

We all have different thresholds for what is and isn’t a big deal. Claiming something isn’t as big a deal as someone feels it emotionally invalidates them. Someone who seems committed to being immature might be caught up in their own world and feel perfectly OK with a poor outcome due to their flightiness. It isn’t a big deal for them, but it can hurt others.

This type of person can rationalize what is and isn’t okay. Those who do the opposite don’t see a problem with their behavior when someone is upset over something so silly to them. It's a lack of empathy and totally immature.

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5. ‘Who cares anyway’

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People who are immature often don’t realize that their effort directly affects other people. If they say something offensive or drop trash on the ground for whatever reason, they may not see it as an issue. Who cares, right? Well, probably the person on the other side does. Common sense teaches us to be aware of other people, but immature people willfully seem to lack it.

If someone lacks common sense, they may have a hard time feeling empathy towards others. They don’t listen to other people’s thoughts and feel others are too sensitive. It’s easier to think that way than it is to change their behavior.

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6. ‘I didn’t read the instructions’

How many times have you told someone to do something and they completely mess it up? You gave them clear, concise instructions, but instead, they did the task their own way. To them, it may have felt like a shortcut or a more efficient way to get something done, but in the end, they made it worse. When you call them out for it, they’ll proudly say they didn’t follow the instructions like it’s a positive thing.

Some people lack the maturity to just do something properly. Most of us know that if something comes with instructions, it’s important to follow them. Again, this might be a sign that someone thinks their way is better than everyone else's, when in reality, they are setting themselves up for failure.

And, according to Dr. Douglas LaBier, if this comes from a sense of inflated entitlement, they'll probably always see themselves as someone who doesn't have to follow the rules.

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7. ‘No one told me not to do that’

As adults, we expect others to know enough to take care of themselves. The world is filled with things that require common sense, like not microwaving metal or eating someone else’s food in the break room fridge. Those who are perpetually immature and helpless might think it’s their right to do something because they weren’t told not to. Or they think it's their right not to remember the basic rules of etiquette.

Again, this keeps them looking like children which is an incredibly unattractive and unappealing trait.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.