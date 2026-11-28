One of the best ways to make a commercial memorable is to connect with the audience. When I was younger, I would always laugh with my friends about the funny phrases or slogans we heard on TV. People who grew up in the 80s and 90s can probably relate, as they likely still remember these catchy phrases that continue to linger in their minds to this day.

People who were born in the 1980s and 90s still have these commercial slogans memorized like the back of their hands

1. “Where’s the beef?”

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Back in 1984, a Wendy’s commercial started with three older women looking at a big hamburger bun. When the tiny patty is revealed, Clara Peller said her iconic catchphrase, "Where's the beef?" as she began looking around for the rest of the meat.

It became a popular phrase that people used everywhere. It’s one of those moments from TV that stuck with people because of how absurd it was. It’s no surprise this was a very successful fast-food campaign, reportedly increasing the chain's sales by a whopping 31% (pun but not bun intended).

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2. “Time to make the donuts.”

This commercial featured a man repeatedly walking out his front door to head to work at Dunkin' Donuts. Each time he comes back, he is tired from his day and whatever the weather had in store for him.

His dedication made this one of those phrases people repeated whenever they had to do something they didn't want to do. It became an iconic running joke for anyone who grew up in that era.

3. “Ohhhhh yeahhhhhh!”

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Growing up, I always remember seeing different commercials of the Kool-Aid Man smashing through a brick wall. He would charge right through with a pitcher full of cherry drink mix, ready to help a handful of thirsty people.

I loved watching him busting down walls and his funny voice. It didn’t make any sense to me, but the dramatic entrance made it one of the coolest sound effects to copy around other people.

4. “Give me a break.”

This jingle was great marketing for Kit Kat. They took a simple candy bar and turned it into a fun, catchy jingle that many people know by heart.

It showed all kinds of people snapping off a piece during their day and made Kit Kat feel like a reward for taking a breather. The phrase was even used in other pieces of media, such as The Office. It’s so catchy that it’s almost impossible not to sing the rest in your head.

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Fascinatingly, composer Michael A. Levine, the man behind this earworm, shared that this version of the song wasn't even one he took seriously. "We got a call from an agency handling the KitKat account they had a campaign they already loved and they just needed a throwaway song," he told Great Big Story. "Something for the client to say no to. You can’t present your client with one idea, you have to have something that they’re gonna buy and something they can throw away so this was the throwaway song."

5. “I've fallen, and I can’t get up.”

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This is one commercial I vividly remember watching on TV as a kid. The catchphrase from LifeCall’s medical alert commercial became an instant hit amongst young people and children.

The intention was to promote an emergency response system for elderly people. However, the delivery turned it into a funny catchphrase. I can recall a handful of times my friends and I used this phrase when we’ve fallen or just to make other kids laugh. It’s unforgettable and a memorable commercial for late-night TV.

After LifeCall went out of business, the trademark was eventually registered to Life Alert, and it has continued to serve them well in the many decades since.

6. “Just do it.”

This commercial tagline was created by Nike in 1988, introducing a phrase that would be used by millions of people. The commercial featured an 80-year-old runner named Walt Stack jogging across the Golden Gate Bridge.

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The commercial wasn't just about selling sneakers. It was about pushing past any challenges and doing what is needed to achieve a goal. Decades later, it remains one of the most recognized phrases on the planet.

Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.