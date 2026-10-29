People With Big Dumb Minds Often Have 5 Low-IQ Traits In Common

People with big dumb minds don't necessarily have low intelligence, per se, but they might shy away from highbrow conversation. People like this are often called simple-minded, and whether you see that descriptor as a compliment or not (your choice!), they speak straightforwardly; they don't describe their thoughts with complicated words and prefer simple, watered-down explanations.

People with big, dumb minds often have a few simple traits in common:

1. Simple-minded people are easily influenced

SynthEx | Shutterstock

People who are simple-minded tend to be easily swayed by what someone else thinks. They don't employ critical thinking skills very often, which leaves them extremely open to outside influences. A person who's simple-minded might not consider the long-term consequences of their actions, so they take risks that give them a jolt of instant gratification, especially if someone else is urging them to do it.

Simple-minded people are sincere, yet they frequently base their decisions on what other people think. This means they don't form their own opinions. Instead, they adopt what others believe to be true without questioning it or digging deeper into the underlying reasons for coming to a particular conclusion.

According to researcher Robert Cialdini, the psychology of persuasion is based on six principles: Scarcity, reciprocity, consistency, liking, consensus, and authority. People can be convinced to believe in something if the person sharing information is an authority figure on the given topic. They're influenced by people who are similar to them and show them compassion.

People's decision-making process is often swayed by considering the choices that appear to be popular. So, being easily persuaded by others is a subtle trait of people with big, kinda dumb minds.

Advertisement

2. They aren't curious about anything

F01 PHOTO | Shutterstock

Someone very simple-minded isn't inherently curious. They don't go out of their way to seek out knowledge or deepen their understanding of topics they believe they already have a solid grasp of.

While various types of intelligence do exist, of course, they require people to be inquisitive and open-minded. Usually, a highly intelligent person wants to know the underlying meaning of things, while a simple-minded person is fine with not knowing.

A very simple-minded person is more likely to ask "what" than "why." They don't particularly care about expanding their perspective, because their current mindset suits them just fine. They steer clear of learning about complicated concepts because they lack a strong sense of curiosity.

Advertisement

3. People like this want quick solutions to big problems

fizkes | Shutterstock

Another subtle trait of people who are simple-minded is that they seek out easy answers for complex issues. Because they take most things at face value, they don't really analyze situations at an in-depth level, which hinders their ability to solve difficult problems. Very simple-minded people struggle with abstract concepts and prefer to think in concrete terms. Their hesitancy to approach problems theoretically often means they settle for a sub-par solution that doesn't serve them in the long run.

According to the Berkeley Well-Being Institute, problem-solving is an essential process for navigating the more challenging parts of life. Hardships are inevitable and often arise when we least expect them, yet we can work through them by carefully considering the issue at hand and working toward a solution.

Researchers have determined seven distinct steps for problem solving. These steps start with attempting to identify a problem as it's happening, defining the problem, then trying to understand the problem. Next comes setting goals related to the problem, thinking of alternative solutions, and evaluating and choosing the solution that works best for you. The final step is to implement the solution you've decided on and evaluate how effective the solution is at solving the problem.

Problem-solving requires people to leave the literal world in front of them and imagine alternatives to what currently exists. Since simple-minded people think along more rigid pathways, they have trouble conceptualizing ways to deal with their problems and rely on quick fixes instead.

Advertisement

4. They rarely challenge themselves

BearFotos | Shutterstock

Very simple-minded people don't engage in conversations that require them to question the way they see the world. They don't want to challenge themselves, so they stay in their own lane, careful not to veer too far from what they already know.

Someone who's simple-minded does their job as expected, but they never volunteer to go above and beyond. They don't take on projects that call for changes in their work style or how they choose to process information. Instead, they prefer to coast along, without making any waves.

Since simple-minded people avoid challenging themselves, they rarely experience inner growth. As life coach Alex Mathers pointed out, "We experience growth through challenge. With growth, we realize confidence, and with confidence, we become bolder and attract more opportunities."

Someone who's very simple-minded won't extend themselves beyond their perceived skill set or push themselves to level up in the workplace. They like the view from where they're sitting, and feel no need to see themselves from a new POV.

Advertisement

5. People with simple minds rarely exit their comfort zone

Pressmaster | Shutterstock

A subtle trait of people who are very simple-minded, which is connected to their inability to challenge themselves, is their desire to stay firmly in their comfort zone at all times.

They don't like trying new things, so they stick with what they know. They don't adapt easily to change, so they tend to stay within environments that don't require them to expand their mindset. They frequent the same rotation of restaurants. They read books on topics that are already familiar to them. It's highly likely that they don't travel often, because the unknown feels insurmountable.

Staying in their comfort zone denies people the opportunity to tap into their inner reserves of strength and learn something new about themselves. Yet there are times when it's beneficial not to leave the comfort zone, especially during periods of extreme stress or burnout.

Katy Riddick, the managing director of a strategic consulting firm, revealed, however, that the comfort zone is the exact right place to be if someone is struggling with their mental health. "Sticking to what you know best can help maintain productivity and well-being without adding extra pressure," she explained. Even though stepping into discomfort is, well ... uncomfortable, it's the best way to target your growth points and expand how you show up for yourself.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis, and all things entertainment-related.