'3AM Report' Finds People All Over The World Are Losing Sleep Over Remarkably Similar Issues

Everyone has their own worries. Whether we're stressed about a troubling health situation or anxious about a growing debt, chances are we aren't the only ones thinking about it. And that's exactly what the researchers behind the Allianz 3AM Report wanted to find out.

In a Reddit post, Allianz wrote, "We are not trying to make you worry more. In fact, the opposite. There is comfort in knowing you are not alone, even if your 3AM thoughts range from 'did I lock the door?' to 'what if everything falls apart tomorrow?'" Your worries are justified, and the goal of the survey was to show that you don't have to feel alone, no matter where in the world you are.

Advertisement

The 3AM Report shares exactly what people from around the world are thinking about when they lie awake at night.

Based on the answers of 8,000 people in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Turkey, and the U.K., people shared a lot of the same worries and fears. Three major categories stood out as the most prevalent concerns for all participants: health, finances, and safety.

gpointstudio | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Of course, these get a little more specific based on which country you look at. For example, Germany's top worry is health, but its second is political and social change. Turkey, on the other hand, is most worried about the future, with 42% expressing their fears about the uncertainty ahead of them.

Responses differed between generations as well, but one of the most consistent reasons for sleepless nights, no matter the age, is personal safety. According to the survey, one in three people across all generations worry about safety, with baby boomers expressing the most fears about it (41%). Gen Z still has concerns about their safety (29%), but they tend to spend more time at night thinking about their job and career issues.

Across all countries, 49% are most concerned about their health.

Almost half of the people surveyed struggle with worries about medical conditions and a troubling healthcare system. Maintaining good health is one of our main priorities in life, and anything that jeopardizes that is bound to cost us some sleep.

Advertisement

One's own physical health was reported as the highest cause of concern (47%), while the health of family members and relatives was a close second (44%). Whether it be a recent diagnosis, an ongoing problem, or preemptive worries, thinking about health and wellness is something most humans have in common.

Others are worried about the accessibility of medical care and treatment (43%) and the costs of healthcare and insurance (40%) in their country. If people are even able to get the help they need, they also have to face real concerns about whether or not they can afford it.

Respondents also said their finances are a major source of worry.

Healthcare isn't the only thing people are worried about affording. Many are also kept up at night thinking about paying bills, reducing debts, and making big financial decisions. Money problems are most dominant for the millennial (48%) and Gen Z (42%) generations, as they're having a hard time keeping up with the rising cost of living while earning stagnant wages.

Advertisement

KieferPix | Shutterstock

The best way to survive financial stress is to stick to your normal routine. Keep up with your normal meal and exercise schedule to avoid falling into a rut. If you feel like you're really struggling, don't be afraid to reach out to a financial advisor or therapist.

According to NHS UK, "If you're going into debt, get advice on how to prioritise your debts. When people feel anxious, they sometimes avoid talking to others. Some people can lose their confidence about driving or travelling. If this starts to happen, facing these situations will generally make them easier."

Advertisement

Although the U.S. wasn't included in the survey, they ultimately didn't need to be to affirm that our concerns are similar. The truth is, we are all worried about the state of the world, and while there definitely is comfort in knowing that everyone has similar fears, it also highlights that there is more we can all do to advocate for change. We just need to band together to make it happen.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.