After A Man Spends 48 Hours Looking Into Women's Health For The First Time, He Can't Believe They're Not 'Madder'

In a TikTok video, a content creator named René Jay expressed disbelief that women aren't angrier after looking into the complicated reality of women's health. Jay pointed out that women shouldn't have to fight tooth and nail just to be heard about their medical issues, a fact that women have been saying for quite some time.

When it comes to women's health and education, there are gaps that just don't exist for men. Not only is women's health severely under-researched and under-funded, but women have also been systematically dismissed when it comes to their pain and illnesses. It's not just frustrating, it's downright dangerous.

After a man spent 48 hours looking into women's health for the first time, he said they 'should be madder.'

"The more you look into women's health, you're like, 'Bro, how are y'all even remotely accepting this?'" Jay began in his video. "But they're not accepting it. That's why every woman I've ever met, if she talks about her health, she immediately gets angry."

Jay explained that after doing some research, he understands why women are as frustrated and angry about the medical system, because when they go to the doctor, they are forced to experience condescending comments about their health. He pointed out that for things like PCOS or endometriosis, a lot of doctors don't even have treatments that can help women.

Even something as simple as addressing the lower back pain that some women get before, during, or after their period is a mystery to many doctors, and the only advice they can give is to just have an ice pack or some kind of joint pain ointment. The reality is that many women are sometimes left to just manage their pain on their own or forced to watch their condition get worse and worse.

Women often spend more time experiencing pain than men.

SeventyFour | Shutterstock

A 2024 report from McKinsey found that women spend 25% more time in "poor health" compared to men, due, in part, to diagnostic delays, lack of tailored treatments, and a lack of funding in conditions that primarily or disproportionately affect women.

Basically, everything health-related has historically been researched regarding its impact on men. Even today, health-related issues specifically pertaining to women are woefully underfunded and underresearched. Even vehicle safety research is geared towards men's bodies, which is exactly why women are at higher risk for injury during crashes.

In particular, women of reproductive age (18 to 49), women with lower incomes, LGBTQIA+ women, and women who identify as disabled are more likely to report that they have been treated unfairly or with disrespect compared to women 50 to 64, women with higher incomes, non-LGBTQ+ women, and women who do not identify as disabled.

The numbers are even worse for women of color, especially Black women. About one in five (21%) Black women say they have been treated unfairly by a healthcare provider or their staff because of their racial or ethnic background, and an estimated 22% of Black women who have been pregnant or gave birth in the past ten years say they were refused pain medication they thought they needed.

The best thing people can do about the lack of care and funding in women's health is to educate themselves, especially men. Considering the privilege that men have when it comes to almost never having to experience the level of medical bias that women do, they have a responsibility to aid in helping to fight against this and eventually make some changes.

Women have every right to be angry, but that anger should be met with action. Women's bodies are not the same as men's bodies. We require different treatment, and we have been suffering due to the failings of a system that's been stagnant for way too long.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.