A Mom Wants Disney To Ban Childless Adults Because 'They Don't Understand What It's Like To Be A Mother'

Walt Disney parks have been labeled as “the happiest place on Earth” and people from around the world flock to see Mickey Mouse and his pals, ride the countless attractions and pose for a photo-op outside of Cinderella’s castle.

However, one woman argues that Disney could be even happier with a proposal that has many people scratching their heads. In a Facebook post, she urged the theme parks to ban “childless adults” so that she and her children would be able to enjoy themselves more.

While her idea resonated with some parents, most people slammed her for her unrealistic and ridiculous request.

The mother argues that childless adults should be banned from Disney World because they cause lines to be too long.

In a now-deleted 2019 Facebook post, a livid mother went on a rant about childless adults at Disney World, blaming them for ruining her three-year-old son’s day at the park. While spending the day at Disney with the toddler, he spotted a young woman eating a Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel, an iconic treat that is sold only in Disney parks.

Like most children, the little boy begged his mother to buy him the same pretzel at one of the many stands throughout the parks. The two hopped in line, however, the mother claimed that the wait proved to be longer than they were anticipating, forcing them to hop off.

Although the woman reassured her son that they would pick up a treat later, he was frustrated that he wouldn’t be getting his Mickey Pretzel and burst into tears. His mother blamed his fit on all of the “childless adults” who were contributing to the long line.

“This c–t in some very SL-TTY shorts was buying a Mickey pretzel and Aiden wanted one but the line was very long so I said later and it broke his poor little heart and he cried,” she wrote.

The mother argued that Disney World should be exclusive for families with children and called for a ban on childless adults entering the park. "DW [Disney World] is for CHILDREN!!!! People without CHILDREN need to be BANNED!!!!!” she wrote. She also believed that mothers and their children were not entitled to wait in lines. "These IMMATURE millennials THROW AWAY THEIR MONEY ON USELESS CRAP!!!!! They have NO idea the JOY and HAPPINESS it is to MOTHERS WHO BUY THEIR BABIES TREATS AND TOYS!!!!" she added.

The mother ended her post declaring that she “hates childless women with a BURNING PASSION!”

Although the mother cannot dictate the requirements for Disney World, there were others who agreed with her proposal.

An op-ed published in The New York Post argues that childless adults taking trips to Disney World is “weird.” “Ms. F—–G PRETZEL is right on this point,” writer Johnny Oleksinski claims. “Millennials are indeed in an unhealthy relationship with Disney, having granted control of so much of their leisure time and personality to a single, enormous corporate entity meant for children.”

Instead, Oleksinski encourages childless millennials to embark on a trip more age-appropriate, such as a vacation to Paris, and spend far less money than they would at Disney World.

Although, others believed that people had a right to go to Disney World, whether they had children or not.

“Entitled parents continue to be entitled,” one person pointed out. “They [Disney World] get a TON of money from childfree Disney adults, so they know better. Their kid can stay pretzel-less.”

“As a 32-year-old Canadian who grew up poor and one-day dreams of visiting Disney (even if it's in my 60s),” another user shared. “F— these people and their entitled views.”

Others even called for the positions to be reversed, and that Disney would be more enjoyable if it banned children. “Counterpoint. Imagine how much nicer places like Disney would be without screaming kids and strollers everywhere,” one person commented. “I can 100% guarantee you that toddlers don't give a single f—k about being there,” another person noted. “Parents just drag them around the heat thinking it's cute that they can get their photo ops while their gremlins are crying the whole time.”

Others called out the mother for lacking patience and just waiting in line for a pretzel like the rest of the guests at the park.

Millions of people travel to Walt Disney World each year, children or no children, and are entitled to enjoy its perks. There is no age limit on Mickey-shaped foods.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.