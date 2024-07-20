I’m no stranger to seemingly awful things happening and the hollow feeling in my chest that accompanies them.

Here are 6 panic-free ways to fix any bad situation:

1. Do a worry review

Right now, you’re likely worrying. Difficult life events can trigger us into this woeful misuse of our thoughts. Be real about how much you’re worrying, and see if you can step outside of this rush of thinking for a moment, as an observer. Don’t fall for the societal lie that worrying is somehow needed. It never is. We can either use our clever little noggins to plan our wise next moves, or we can surrender to the tantalizing itch of ruminating over things that are out of our control. Don’t scratch that itch.

2. Write down five things you can do about the situation

At the very least, writing down ideas for solutions to the pickle you find yourself in is cathartic. It gets your thoughts out of your head and onto paper. Once here, you can make the executive decision on what potential ideas need actioning. Now, that feeling of being lost at sea is quickly replaced by a good sense that you’re back in control.

3. Find empathy

No matter what someone does that people disagree with, there is an element in it that is forgivable. Is there something you’re berating yourself for? Can you find a way to forgive yourself? There is always a way of seeing things from an empathetic place. Is there someone else that is seemingly the source of your woes? Can you find a way to understand them and thus find empathy? This can take courage.

4. Decide to be a warrior who refuses to be weakened

Although seeing the situation from an empathetic perspective is essential, this troubling experience doesn’t mean it should soften your resolve. You’re not a poor little leaf in the wind. You can decide to be strong. You can see this as a horrible scary thing that makes you scared.. Or you can choose to grow through this situation. It’s all in perspective. Feeling bad about why this has to happen to you? Snap out of it and find some self-respect. This is how it is, and it’s down to you now to be courageous, exercise your alive and creative spirit, and find a way through.

5. Avoid falling into toxic coping habits

When you’re overwhelmed, now is the worst time to treat yourself poorly, even if you feel pleasure from the instant gratification of whatever dastardly habit you’ve chosen to reignite. Sure, you can treat yourself with some ice cream and a bubble bath, but your biggest priority now is getting out into nature, avoiding junk, and getting plenty of rest.

6. Explore the gifts of mindfulness

There is wisdom in a still mind. And wisdom over panic is exactly what you need right now. Whether you access such gifts through a walk in the woods or by sitting in the lotus position, this is how to connect with this wiser, more rational, and creative part of you. This is better for you than any pill. You must have faith that all your answers lie here — in the snug embrace of your soul’s voice.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.