5 Often Overlooked Signs People Think You're Attractive

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, meaning that different people are attracted to different types of people.

If you find yourself wondering whether or not you're attractive, make sure that you pay attention to subtle clues that tell you just how cute you really are.

Here are 5 often overlooked signs that people think you’re attractive.

1. People pay attention to your outfits.

No matter what your style is, people comment on what you’re wearing, whether you’re dressed up for a night out or cuddled up in your cozies. If you find that you get a lot of compliments from all sorts of people, this means you stand out from the crowd and make a major impression.

Photo: Calvin Lupiya / Unsplash

What we wear says a lot about our sense of self-worth. We can project our sense of confidence through clothes. So, don’t wait for a special occasion to break out that nice, new article of clothing you’ve been waiting to wear! Put it on now and strut your stuff, just like the universe intended.

2. People acknowledge your presence.

When you walk into a room full of people, do people stop what they’re doing and give you a little look? Do they come over to say hi, and introduce themselves to you? If your answer is yes, then you’re more attractive than you think you are.

People notice you and they want to be noticed by you, too.

3. You get asked out less.

This sign of attractiveness seems somewhat counterintuitive, but if you’re a VBP — A Very Beautiful Person — You might get asked out on dates less often than you’d like. Your beauty is so overwhelming that people are intimidated by you, so they’re too nervous to even approach you.

Photo: Max Andrey / Unsplash

Yet if you find that people aren’t approaching you or swiping right on your stunning profile pic, you can always make the first move yourself, proving you’re more than just a pretty face — You’re also a really interesting person who’s worth getting to know better.

4. People are surprised that you’re single.

People might ask you, “How come you’re still single?” They might express shock or surprise that you don’t have a partner. This is because they think you’re too good to be true, and expect you to be coupled up with someone.

Yet it's important to note that just because people wonder why you're single, you shouldn't go for just anyone. Make sure to find a partner who meets your standards, treats you well, and isn't just using you for your beautiful face.

Remember, you don't have to settle! You're wonderful, just as you are, all on your own.

Photo: Kim Carpenter / Unsplash

5. You easily make friends with people of the same gender.

You’re so attractive, you level up whatever group you’re with, which means that people want to be around you. Call it natural magnetism or ingrained cultural capital, people like being around you, because your beauty makes them look good, too.

Don't forget that true beauty comes from within.

The number one thing that makes us attractive isn’t our clothes or our looks.

What makes us beautiful is how we interact with people, and whether we show them the grace and empathy that lights us up, making our inner beauty reflect out. But there's absolutely nothing wrong with painting the peacock and letting that inner light shine!

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture and all things to do with the entertainment industry.