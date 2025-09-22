Once People Reach This Amount In Debt, Survey Finds They Just Stop Caring

When it comes to finances, we usually think that the more someone is in debt, the more stress they feel. But a new survey seems to suggest that, in actuality, it might be the opposite. The more people are in debt, the less overwhelmed they feel.

A stark majority of Americans are struggling with inflation and the cost of living, as well as the endless debt, from student loan payments to paying off their mortgage; the bills seem never-ending. It's not surprising that debt tends to weigh heavily on people's minds, especially when there's no light at the end of the tunnel. As it turns out, however, the more bleak the prospect of getting out of debt, the less people feel the need to worry about it.

A survey found that once people reach $500,000 in debt, they are less stressed about it.

According to a survey conducted for JG Wentworth, respondents with small debts under $500 reported the lowest stress. Which makes sense. It's definitely possible to budget and save to pay that amount back.

Stress seemingly increased with larger balances, reaching peak stress when total debt was between $75,000 and $99,999. Unsurprisingly, that's where most people likely fall. A high number that feels both insurmountable and, at the same time, impacting the daily budget.

However, those with more than $500,000 in debt reported stress levels of 2.5, lower than the 3.3 average for people owing just $2,500 to $4,999.

The more insurmountable the debt seems, the more likely people are to separate emotionally from it.

The survey's findings suggested that when amounts became absurdly overwhelming, like that half a million number, people emotionally disengage. Why this is the case remains a mystery, but it could have to do with the fact that people just don't have any energy to expend worrying about loans that are impossible for them to pay back.

Rather than spending their time stressing about it 24/7, they've probably come to terms with the fact that their debt is insurmountable, which is a bit depressing in and of itself. It can also, according to the study, put the brakes on any attempts to even try to get out of the hole due to what was described as "debt numbness."

While taking on less stress regarding financial burdens is a good thing, completely giving up isn't the solution. For high debt, avoidance became the norm, but financial experts argued that breaking a debt that seems insurmountable into smaller, actionable steps is the best approach.

Debt is affecting the majority of Americans.

According to Debt.org, American debt reached a record of $18.20 trillion in 2025, an increase of $4.6 trillion since 2019. It also included $12.80 trillion owed on mortgage loans, $1.64 trillion in auto loans, $1.63 trillion on student loans, and $1.18 trillion in credit card debt.

Approximately 90% of Americans admit to having some form of debt as well. But, not only do Americans have this stifling amount of debt, but there's also shame surrounding it, too. The study from JG Wentworth found that more than half of respondents (54.6%) said they felt embarrassed about their debt, even though nearly everyone surveyed (98%) reported owing money.

When respondents were asked about their specific concerns, the most common answers included falling behind on payments (53.7%), not having enough for retirement (53.7%), discovering higher balances than expected (53.5%), losing homes or belongings (53.3%), and leaving little to their kids (51.8%).

At the end of the day, Americans are simply choosing not to let their debt take up too much mental space, especially when worrying about it feels pointless to begin with. For many people, they know that their debt will be here tomorrow and for many days afterward, so there's no reason for them to allow that to dictate their happiness and the life they want to be living.

It doesn't mean that the debt doesn't weigh on their minds, because it's quite the contrary. Many people probably think about their debt amount quite frequently, but rather than letting it lead to actual health problems from the chronic stress, their mindset shifts to choosing not to waste their energy on something they just can't control.

