6 Things Men At My Tech Job Thought I Was — Instead Of A Highly-Successful Engineer

I have been working in male-dominated industries for over a decade. I have 2 engineering degrees, worked in IT, then drones, FPV drone racing, aviation (experimental), and during all this time — also social media.

It wouldn’t be an overestimation if I said that I had more than a fair share of misogyny, belittling, and sexist behaviors. And while I know there will be a lot of 'not all men' comments, I will have to highlight one thing here.

While it may not be all men — it is 'always men.' You may think that some of these things are “not that bad” or that something is a joke; I will have to put a little reality check here — if it’s a “joke,” no one would have to clarify it.

Here are seven odd things men at my tech job thought I was, instead of a very successful engineer:

1. A passenger in my own car

— (I was driving a Tesla at the time). Men would only approach my passengers to ask questions about the car. If I was alone, they would come to me and ask where my husband was, to ask the questions.

2. A trophy wife

— Staying with the topic — men would assume that my husband got me the car, and some even said I wasn’t hot enough to be a trophy wife, so I should “watch out for the prettier girls.” Mind you, I was paying for everything, including my car, myself.

3. An OnlyFans model

— Because I had social media accounts and said I was making a living out of it — I had to be an OnlyFans model. Because … there’s no other way for women to make a living I guess?

4. An escort

— While I was married one of my husband’s clients asked him which "website he found me on" and asked me "how much I take for a night out." My ex-husband thought it was a hilarious “joke.” I saw it in the guy's eyes — it was not a joke.

5. A model

— “You're not even flying. You are just a model” — many, many men in my social media comments during my drone career. Some argued that women are obviously incapable of flying those things, and therefore I could not be real. I spent most of my career proving I was not only capable but worthy.

