Nurse Calls It An 'Honor' To Sit Next To A Blind Man And His Service Dog On A Flight After Another Couple Refused

A nurse was praised on TikTok after she documented a situation in which a couple treated a blind man on the same flight disrespectfully, and formed a new friendship in the process.

Society has made many advancements towards fairer treatment for people of all abilities, but ableist attitudes still persist. This couple exemplified that and caused quite the scene, but she stepped in to show some much-needed kindness.

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The nurse switched seats on the plane so the couple wouldn’t continue complaining about the man and his service dog.

Content creator and registered nurse Jen Hamilton is known for not being afraid to speak her mind, so it’s no surprise that she took action when she saw a fellow plane passenger being shamed for no reason. Hamilton was on a Delta flight when a couple started raising their voices about another passenger who had a service dog. Oddly enough, the problem seemed to stem from them having a service dog themselves.

“This is not right,” a woman could be heard saying in Hamilton’s TikTok, which she tactfully filmed with the camera pointed at the floor. “There’s something called the Americans with Disabilities Act that allows us to have our service animal,” a man added.

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Hamilton filled in some of the missing context, explaining, “These people brought their dog that they called a service animal, and they freaked out that there was a blind man with an actual seeing eye dog sitting near them. If you have a trained service animal, seeing another dog should not be an issue.”

The couple went on to argue that they couldn’t sit near the man because his service dog was taking up too much space. At that point, Hamilton offered to sit next to the blind man herself, but her frustration continued when the couple acted like she was “a martyr” for doing so. “That is an honor, to sit over there,” she assured them.

She moved to her new seat and brightly said, “Hi, my name is Jen. Can I sit with you?” The couple could still be heard complaining in the background while the man thanked her and introduced himself as Ed.

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Hamilton didn’t know at the time that her act of kindness benefited someone who had made a name for himself in the business world.

She shared a photo of herself and Ed, informing viewers that she “proceeded to have the best flight of my entire life with my new friend.” Hamilton described Ed as “literally the coolest guy ever,” and said that he works in IT with a mission to make the world more accessible.

Gustavo Fring | Pexels

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Other people on TikTok were quick to realize the man was actually Ed Summers, the head of accessibility at GitHub. Summers has said that his “personal mission is to enable people with disabilities to realize their full potential.” What Hamilton did made such an impression on him that he made a video of his own.

“Jen interjected herself into this situation yesterday, and she did a couple things that exemplified terrific allyship that I want to call out,” he said, before applauding Hamilton’s problem-solving mindset, as well as the way she left the ultimate choice on what happened up to him.

The couple should not have had a problem with Summers’ service dog, whether they had one of their own or not.

Service animals are obviously not regular pets. They’re doing a job they’ve been trained for, and they’re playing an important role in someone’s health. This means that it’s not always possible for a service animal to live in a home with other pets if they don’t click.

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Jeswin Thomas | Pexels

However, service animals are perfectly fine to be around other service animals. The Americans with Disabilities Act website actually clarified that one person may even have more than one service animal themselves if they need them to target different issues, or if one task is too big for one to complete on their own.

There was, quite simply, no reason this couple could not sit near Summers and his service dog. Their own service dog should not have caused any conflict, and there was certainly no need to treat Summers like a problem just for existing.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.