Influencer Helps 82-Year-Old Widower She Met On A Plane Fulfill A Promise He Made To His Late Wife

The viral story of an elderly Scottish man has simultaneously shown people the importance of going after their dreams and the impact a stranger’s kindness can have.

Sitting next to someone you don’t know on a flight can feel awkward, but a 2022 study proved that interacting with strangers is actually good for your well-being. This might explain why 82-year-old Jim Moir had no problem chatting with influencer and model Jena Goldsack when they were on a flight to Los Angeles. At the time, he had no idea how much that conversation would change his life.

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Goldsack shared Moir’s story on social media and made his trip more special than he could have imagined.

In the first of several TikTok videos Goldsack posted about Moir, she expressed how touched she was by what he told her on the plane. “Flying to L.A. and losing it because there’s an 82-year-old Scottish man next to me who’s going on holiday alone for nine days as he told his wife before she got terminally ill that he’d do his lifelong dream of visiting Capitol Records because of how much he loves Frank Sinatra,” she said.

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Goldsack doesn’t have a huge following, but her post really took off. It’s been seen by nearly 6 million people at this point, and also made its way to Capitol Records, where Moir had already arranged a tour.

In another video, Goldsack said she hoped Moir’s tour would be upgraded to VIP status. She also shared a screenshot of a message Moir sent to her. “I know little about social media,” he said. “My family are thrilled. They say it’s gone viral, whatever that means. Was it fate that sat us together?”

Because of the love for Moir on social media, Capitol Records made sure his tour was unforgettable.

The company shared a TikTok of its own with footage of Moir’s experience. They explained, “Jim Moir sent us a letter in 2023 detailing his love of Frank Sinatra and his lifelong dream of traveling from his home in Scotland to visit the Capitol Tower and set foot upon the ground Frank once walked upon.”

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During the tour, a Capitol employee pulled out what he called the “Frank Mic,” a microphone Sinatra regularly used when recording music there. Moir held the microphone reverently with tears in his eyes. “When I was 28-years-old, Sinatra got me,” he said in disbelief.

Everyone who hoped that Moir and Goldsack would reunite in L.A. was thrilled when she shared in another post that she visited Sinatra’s three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with him. They even got to see a piano that once belonged to Sinatra, which a local family had inherited, an invitation made possible by the family hearing about him through TikTok.

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The most meaningful part of Moir’s trip was getting to do it all in honor of his wife, Gladys.

According to The Courier, Gladys passed away after a battle with cancer in 2023. She and her husband had been married for 62 years. Moir told the outlet, “Gladys said to me: ‘Jimmy, if you’re going to go there, you better do it now.’”

Moir described the overall experience as “surreal” and “crazy,” but also admitted that the most special part of it all was fulfilling the promise he made to Gladys.

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Everyone has different beliefs about how loved ones should be honored when they pass on. Mental health experts have confirmed that taking time to nurture connections with late loved ones and validate feelings of grief is good for your well-being. What better way to do that than to keep a promise?

Moir was able to remember his beloved wife, celebrate his love of Frank Sinatra, and make a new friend he’ll have for the rest of his life all in one trip. Gladys would be so happy.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.