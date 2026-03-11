People Who Do These 5 Things On A Plane Quickly Become Their Flight Attendant’s Favorite Passenger

Getting on the good side of the flight crew when traveling is a surefire way to set yourself up for a happy flight. In a TikTok video, a flight attendant shared 5 simple things passengers can do to show they're both thoughtful and considerate of her and her fellow flight attendants.

Air travel has a way of bringing out the worst in some people. Flight attendants often see it all, from passengers who treat them like they're invisible to those who make the flight easier for everyone involved. While most travelers are just worried about getting to their destination, there are a few small habits that can make a big difference to the crew working the flight.

People who do these 5 things on a plane quickly become their flight attendant's favorite passengers:

1. Taking their headphones off when a flight attendant walks up to them

Taking off your headphones when a flight attendant approaches shows basic respect. It might sound like the tiniest thing, but it makes a huge difference in how smoothly interactions go.

wichayada suwanachun | Shutterstock

Flight attendants already have to constantly repeat themselves throughout the day. So, when someone pauses their movie or music to listen, it shows they're paying attention. And that moment doesn't go unnoticed by the crew.

2. Paying attention during announcements

In a survey conducted by YouGov, Americans were asked about airplane etiquette. An estimated 20% of respondents admitted that it's perfectly acceptable not to pay attention during the safety demonstration before takeoff. However, if you want to be your flight attendant's favorite passenger, it might be a good idea to actually listen.

Safety protocols are often treated as background noise by travelers, especially those used to flying regularly. But those announcements exist for a reason. Flight attendants are taking the time to share important information, and even if you've flown a million times before, they still appreciate people who listen. It's for your benefit after all.

3. Giving a smile and a genuine thank you.

Kindness is in such short supply nowadays that these simple gestures go a long way. There are probably too many interactions flight attendants have that involve anger and frustration instead of graciousness.

OSJPHOTO | Shutterstock

A passenger who can at least take the time to acknowledge the crew's efforts, whether it's moving up and down the aisle to serve beverages and snacks or helping passengers with their bags, can go such a long way. Sometimes that little moment of appreciation can completely change how a flight attendant's day is going.

4. Keeping your shoes on

In a survey conducted by Kayak, an estimated 44% of Americans think it’s perfectly acceptable to take their footwear off while on a flight. While there are no official guidelines for passengers removing their shoes, flight attendants definitely prefer that people keep their feet in their shoes.

While it might feel relaxing, it can make things awkward for everyone else around them. It's not even just about appearances, either. The floors of a plane are definitely not the cleanest places ever. The cabin floor just shouldn't be somewhere that you want your bare feet touching anyway. Plan ahead and be sure to wear comfortable and practical shoes so you don't feel compelled to take them off.

5. Treating the plane like it's not your personal living room

It's easy for passengers to get comfortable once settled into their seats. But some people take that comfort a bit too far. Whether it's spreading all their belongings everywhere instead of tucking them safely under the seat in front of them, or leaving trash behind despite flight attendants walking up and down the aisle with trash bags, it's not appreciated at all.

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

Flight attendants already have a lot to manage during a flight. The one thing they ask from passengers is to stay aware of the space around them, as it makes a flight run so much more smoothly than if people disregard the rules and etiquette.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.