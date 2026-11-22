It's 1994. There's not a cellphone in sight. You know what teens did? They packed themselves into cars and drove around for hours just hanging out. Whoever got to play DJ created the soundtrack for the night, and those songs, over 40 years later, can make you recall in perfect detail being squashed in the back of a Jeep, with the smell of CK One wafting around you.

90s music is still my favorite. Growing up, my mom would blast bands like Alice in Chains and Nirvana while we were driving around. Sure, I didn’t exactly live the iconic 90s teenage years, but I think it’s close enough. I am jealous of everyone who did, though.

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For 90s teens, these songs instantly bring them back to the days of riding with friends in cars with no destination:

1. 'No Scrubs' by TLC was a girl power anthem teen girls would blast with the windows down

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Went on a bad date or going through a breakup? Few songs hit harder than TLC's "No Scrubs." Driving through town singing this song was therapeutic. This anthem is all about setting boundaries and not letting some loser hurt their feelings anymore.

Fun fact: the mastermind behind the song, Kandi Burruss, came up with the idea while she was in the car herself. "No lyrics, no melody, just the music. I always like to listen to tracks in my car because I come up with my best ideas when I'm driving,” she told NPR about the writing process. The song has come full circle!

2. 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' by Nirvana gave the angst of adolescence a loud voice

No band defined the 90s more than Nirvana. Their success changed the music industry entirely. People could relate to Kurt Cobain’s honest and raw lyrics. Plus, it was catchy, making it fun to sing along with in the car. Everyone knows this song, and when it comes on, it’s hard not to feel the nostalgia for the decade it came out in.

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“Smells Like Teen Spirit” is regarded as the most timeless song of the 90s. This means you likely hear it when you’re out and about. I know I do.

3. 'Semi-Charmed Life' by Third Eye Blind created a challenge to learn all the lyrics, which were pretty dark

The poppy chorus of “Semi-Charmed Life” is one of the most upbeat, catchy songs from the 90s. Surprisingly, the lyrics are a bit dark if you listen closely. It's actually all about drug addiction. If you were singing along in the car with your friends, you probably didn’t care about the song’s meaning. Instead, you were screaming “Do, do, do, do, do, do, do” over and over at the top of your lungs. I often hear it playing in stores like TJ Maxx, and it always makes me smile. What a throwback!

If you were listening to the radio in the car, you probably heard this song a lot. It spent 43 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 list and went platinum four times. I’m sure it also went platinum in your car while you were driving around and being a rebellious teenager.

4. 'Wonderwall' by Oasis was the perfect song to play while driving past your crush's house

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Oasis’ 90s hit never went out of style. Although the band broke up, people remained die-hard Oasis fans. When they announced a reunion tour, it took the world by storm. They played some of the biggest venues to sold-out crowds. Some people might think they were a one-hit wonder, but true 90s kids know their discography is outstanding.

From the moment "Wonderwall" starts, it’s perfect for yelling in the car with your closest friends. " I don't believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now" is one of those lyrics that just makes a teen and their overwhelming emotions feel heard.

5. 'This Is How We Do It' by Montell Jordan immediately puts everyone in a party mood

Very few songs pump up a party more than “This Is How We Do It.” The song is all about partying on a Friday night. Everyone is feeling good and ready to have a good time. I can only imagine how fun this song was to listen to on a weekend night before hanging out with your friends. School was over for the week, and it was time to relax.

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This song was monumental for a few reasons. Not only was it an instant hit, but its release would spark music history. It was the first single released by the iconic record label, Def Jam. The label changed the hip-hop world forever, and Montell Jordan played an important role.

6. 'Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)' by Green Day will make you break out your old yearbook, thinking about your high school crew

All the songs on this list have been upbeat. It’s not surprising that high-energy tunes are some of the best road trip songs. However, some slower songs can hit as hard. Green Day’s “Good Riddance” is often associated with high school graduations.

Although it was a breakup song, 90s teenagers made their own connection. The lyrics “I hope you had the time of your life” brought back nostalgia then, and I can only imagine how much it sparks now.

7. 'The Sign' by Ace of Base was so popular you pretty much had to love it

90s kids, I need you to remember something right now. This song always brings me back to that episode of “Full House” when Stephanie started a band with her friends, and they did a horrible job. For some reason, that episode and this song are ingrained in my brain.

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If you loved this song in the 90s, you were not alone. Only nine artists reached the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and Ace of Base was one of them.

"The Sign" was declared one of the best-selling singles in 1994. You likely heard it on the radio constantly. In the car with your friends, this song could turn the car into your personal concert stage. I hope you performed a little better than Stephanie Tanner.

8. '1979' by The Smashing Pumpkins felt nostalgic even in the 90s

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Have you seen the music video for this song? Singer Billy Corgan is literally singing this song in a car with a group of friends. What’s more inspiring than doing exactly what the band’s singer was doing?

This song has a great chorus to sing along to. Again, this song isn’t as upbeat as others mentioned, but it hits all the same. Its dreamy sound can make you feel like you’re in a music video. Especially if you’re in the passenger seat, longingly looking out the window in the rain.

The song's lyrics are all about being a kid, which, when you're a teen facing adulthood, is so poignant. It still brings Gen Xers back. "As restless as we are / We feel the pull / In the land of thousand guilts" that's pretty much being a teen in the 90s.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.