When it comes to online controversies, nothing is more uncivilized than the never-ending shower debates. Loofah or no loofah? How often should you wash your hair? Is a 10-minute shower better than a 15-minute shower? Do you moisturize before drying off, or are you supposed to wait? Let's not even start on washcloths...

There's another hygiene debate to add to the list of how to get yourself so fresh and so clean. Which direction should you stand while under the spray? Apparently, people have serious thoughts: Is it better to face the showerhead or give it your back?

No one seems to agree on the direction you're supposed to stand in the shower.

A woman was shocked to learn her mom showers entirely differently from her and wondered if others were split on the right way to stand under the showerhead. Lovey Lee took to TikTok for reassurance after she found out her mother’s deep, dark secret — she faces the showerhead while showering.

@alittlebitlovey now I need to know, what is the normal way to shower?!? 🚿 ♬ original sound - Lovey Lee

Dumbfounded, since she admitted she faced away from the water stream while showering, she was looking to her viewers to see whether or not this was normal. To her surprise, her comments were flooded with responses that split the debate almost in half.

People have strong opinions about their preferred shower stance.

It turns out that Lee and her mom were not the first to realize that their showering habits were different. In fact, the debate was infamous. In a flurry of online discourse about the “right way” to shower, a Reddit post from almost a decade ago captured the same controversial discussion.

While some people were 100% die-hards for facing away from the showerhead, others were just as passionate that facing towards was the way to go. An entirely different, and more controversial, answer: some people considered themselves “rotisserie chickens,” slowly spinning between front-facing and rear-facing positions for equal water coverage.

A more recent Reddit thread from 2020 reminded people of the standard media portrayal of showering. Most people in movies and television shows are depicted facing the showerhead, which might be the reason so many people are drawn to the technique.

While it seems silly at first, it’s easy to fall into the rabbit hole of the showering wars and might have you second-guessing your preferred technique. However, it’s not just your typical Reddit poster or TikTok debater that’s getting involved in this conversation. Professionals (in showers, you might say) have also been drawn into the fray.

Dermatologists weighed in on the debate with a more level-headed approach.

The Today Show did its own deep dive into the showering debate and brought in health professionals to share their opinions on the conundrum.

“The real scientific answer behind it has to do with moisturizing your skin. The more exposure you get to water, and especially hot water, the drier your skin becomes.” Dr. Cameron Rokshar, Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Mt. Sinai Hospital, explained. “If you face the shower and have a whole bunch of water hit your face for 10 or 15 minutes, and you get out and do nothing about it, that has a drying effect.”

luckyraccoon | Shutterstock

However, Dr. Rokshar admitted he was “a spinner,” or as the online community called it, a rotisserie chicken. “I don’t think you face one way the entire time,” he admitted, “I’m more of a 70-30 kind of guy.”

So, before you get too heated (no pun intended) or dish out advice on the “right way to shower,” remember that we’re all unique and do what’s best for us in our daily routines.

People are passionate about their bathing.

Some lifestyle creators on TikTok are making showering their full-time jobs. The trend of “everything showers” started mid-pandemic when boredom translated into elaborate self-care and hygiene routines. From oiling their hair, shaving, moisturizing, and using what seemed like thousands of products, the trend of “everything showers” had people pruned and passionate about their techniques.

Outside of the grandiose and luxurious relaxation-centered showers, the trend has since pivoted to more functional cleaning techniques. TikToker @heavsunshyne shared her routine for "everyday showers" and called out techniques and tools that she found “disgusting.”

Every person’s body, skin type, and routine are different. So, it’s not surprising that everyone’s showering routine is also unique. However, being different has never stopped people from passionately fighting for a cause before. So, if you're building a first-date list or crafting questions for your family’s holiday parties, be sure to add shower-favoring preferences to the top of your conversation list. It's a lot safer than political ideologies and religion. Or.... maybe it isn't?

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.