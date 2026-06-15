A New Jersey High School Has Unconventional 'Rite Of Passage' For Their Freshmen Every Year

Think back to your freshman year of high school. It was almost as terrifying as it was exhilarating, but most people only remember their senior year and all the fanfare of graduating. A school in NJ takes a much different approach.

St. Benedict's Preparatory School has a 52-year tradition that mandates that freshmen hike 55 miles of the famous Appalachian Trail, relying almost entirely on their own experience. The tradition builds unity and bonds between students and helps take away those new school jitters while giving them an experience they'll never forget.

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A New Jersey high school takes freshmen on a hike along the Appalachian Trail to foster teamwork.

Located in Newark, New Jersey, St. Benedict's is a private school that serves K-12 students, but only the 9th graders participate in the hike. Strapping on their backpacks and hiking boots, the 14-year-olds take on the Appalachian Trail with minimal adult supervision.

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The program takes place in May, marking the end of the school year, when the class transitions from freshmen to sophomores. Glenn Cassidy, an administrator at St. Benedict's, told CBS he's "willing to put money" on the fact that it's a completely unique experience.

While sending their kids on a student-run hiking trip is a concern for some parents, students come back having grown and formed new bonds with their peers; its success is what has kept the tradition going for so long.

Students participate in rigorous training and team-building activities prior to setting out on the trail.

Before they even set foot on the trail, the students spend the whole spring semester leading up to the trip working to further their camping skills.

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For many of St. Benedict's students, the hiking experience is their first interaction with the great outdoors, particularly camping. Most of the student body is accustomed to their urban life in New Jersey, with the city bordering New York City. This trip allows them to learn skills that would otherwise be irrelevant to their everyday lives.

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The training includes preparing their bodies for the physical stress of the hike, mainly by doing exercises with their rucksacks to get accustomed to the weight. It also includes getting to know their teammates, who are established early on and stay the same throughout the trip.

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The students are forced to collaborate in order to succeed.

Since, according to Cassidy, "the teams generally hike independently", the school must provide the students with at least a basic understanding of hiking etiquette and survival skills.

However, they deliberately assign specific, trained roles to students to establish a sense of teamwork among the kids. The teams usually consist of six students, with a captain, camp specialist, navigators, cook, and medic.

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"The idea is that they have to rely on one another," Cassidy explained. The point is to teach them how to collaborate more easily, which benefits their high school careers and their future. So not only are they taking away knowledge of the natural world, they're becoming more well-rounded people who are able to communicate their needs.

The students absolutely love it. "We'll learn how to work together in different ways and finish the task at hand," a student excitedly shared prior to heading off on the journey.

The hike is never postponed, not even for weather.

While most schools would call off the treacherous hike due to rain, the administration looks kindly upon adverse weather conditions. That way, students are encouraged to think outside the box and face challenges as a group.

"When life gets difficult, it's something you can refer back to," Cassidy told CBS News. "You know, there's a lot of rainy days in life."

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The school does everything it can to ensure that students get the most out of the experience, making it not only a valuable lesson but also a fun memory to look back on with pride.

When the five-day hike is over, they've faced everything they trained for, and maybe even more. They're officially sophomores and more than able to take on the challenges of high school and whatever life throws at them.

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Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.