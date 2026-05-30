Higher Schooler Brings His Grandma To Prom Since She Never Had One Herself

Prom is like the Met Gala for teens. It's glamorized in the media, from movies portraying all the drama and romantic teen tribulations in the weeks leading up to the big night.

For one teenager, it's an event to share with his closest family members; more particularly, his grandmother. When discovering that his grandma did not experience a prom during her high school years, he decided to create new memories for the pair by taking her along as his date on the big night.

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A sixteen-year-old boy asked his grandma to accompany him to his junior prom to fulfill a promise more than a decade old.

Avant Williams, a junior at La Crosse Central High School in Wisconsin, heard about the prom dance coming up and his first thought was not about his suit, transportation, or friends, but rather his date: his grandmother.

He and Svala Heller, 58, have been close ever since his childhood, when the young boy had promised Heller that he'd bring her as his date. "When he was a two-year-old, I'm like, ‘Hey, one day I'll get this same experience, and you're going to take me,'" Heller said in an interview with People.

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While the comment was intended to be a joke, Williams stood by his word. When junior prom was on the horizon, he asked his grandmother, also known as his Amma, due to their Icelandic roots, if she'd like to be his plus-one.

While Heller was shocked, she was absolutely heart-warmed by the sentiment. Williams took all of the measures to make sure that the pair had an unforgettable night, even purchasing her a corsage to make it official.

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Heller shared that the experience touched her so deeply, as she wasn't given the opportunity to go to prom when she was younger.

Heller grew up in Iceland and was not granted the same opportunity to go to the high school dance due to it being solely an American tradition. While this had never bothered her when she was younger, as it had little relevance, she wanted in on the action after seeing her daughters experience the night and come back with so many fond memories.

She never actually expected her grandson to ask her, but when she did, she was elated.

Heller was able to experience all of the elements firsthand, putting adulthood aside in order to feel like one of the girls. She dressed in a swooping black ballgown, complete with frills, fashioned her hair into an updo, and fit right in with his friend group.

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While Williams' peers were confused by his choice of date, he didn't mind, and they all ended up having a great time.

Despite the fact that Williams had planned out this event at the ripe age of two, his friends were none the wiser. Apart from his best friend, who had only learned about the situation a few months before the prom, the other students in attendance were unaware.

He shared that his friends were surprised by the plan, thinking it was initially a joke. Williams admits that this embarrassed him slightly, but didn't let it deter him. He was still bent on taking his beloved Amma with him, regardless of what his classmates had to say about it.

Paula Rodriguez | Pexels

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"It's my grandma. I love her to death," said Williams, justifying his indifference to peer pressure.

When the night arrived on May 2nd, the two were found hitting the dance floor, taking pictures with Williams' friends, and, for Heller, reminiscing about her teenage years.

Although Heller had a great time with her grandson, she encouraged Williams to take a different date next time.

The night went just as planned, with no bumps along the way. Heller even shared that she has since received the pictures back, and plans to hang them in her office as a reminder of the special night.

However, Heller shared her wish that her grandson would take someone his age to his senior prom. She had a great time and was able to live out her dreams, but also wants to keep the fun in the night, reserving it just for the teenage boy.

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Aly Ramirez | Unsplash

Regardless of his plans for future dances, Williams was overjoyed by the outcome. "I'll probably tell this story to my grandkids," the teen shared, to which Heller is grateful. Perhaps his grandchildren will even carry on the tradition.

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Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.