Newlywed Couple Accused Of Having 'Tacky' Wedding After Serving Instant Ramen To Their Guests During The Reception

With the exorbitant costs of weddings nowadays, every bride and groom is looking for places to scrimp and save a few pennies. But sometimes, a couple takes that whole thing just a bit too far.

The wedding one disgruntled guest reported about on Reddit is a perfect example. The couple's reception was totally over the top — not in the sense of extravagance, but in the sense of… whatever the opposite of extravagance is.

A wedding guest was served instant ramen at a tacky wedding reception.

When it comes to a wedding reception, food is pretty much the most important part. Scrimp on the music, scrimp on the dress, even. But don't scrimp on the food!

But there's scrimping, and then there's… whatever the heck happened at this particular wedding — which by all signs was not only a nice event but an upscale one. The food, on the other hand? Not good.

The wedding called for 'formal' dress but served ramen and was BYOB.

That's it; I'm hiring a private investigator to track this couple down and give them a piece of my mind! I'm furious on their guests' behalf! The Redditor wrote in their since-deleted post that the wedding was of her partner's childhood best friend, and the invitation "specifically stated 'formal' dress," so they dressed to the nines.

"I also remembered that on the wedding invitation, we were asked whether we'd prefer chicken or fish — we both chose chicken," she went on to write. Pretty standard wedding stuff so far, right?

So imagine their shock when they turned up to find "a self-serve instant ramen bar."

Now, to be fair, the bride and groom didn't JUST leave it at ramen. They also had "cubed ham, some little vegetables here and there, and kids-sized chip bags." You know what, just spit in my face and tell me you hate my guts at this point; you don't have to do all THIS!

But reader! Reader, it gets worse! "To top it off," the guest wrote, "it was also BYOB." This couple needs to be tried for human rights violations at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Someone get Amal Clooney on the line!

The bride and groom were not even down on their luck — they're both accomplished professionals and went on a lavish honeymoon.

"We reserved judgment, as our first instinct was that the bride and groom must be down on their luck," the woman wrote, which is better than I'd have done. If you tell me that I have to dress up even a little bit, let alone formally, there better be a prime rib waiting for me at the very LEAST; I don't care if you're outright bankrupt!

But to add insult to egregious injury, it turned out that the couple were both doing very well for themselves. "They're both well underway into their careers." The bride is a CHEF, by the way, and if that has collapsed your entire psyche you are not alone. I am currently self-reporting to my nearest asylum.

The irate guest continued, "They own their home, and for their honeymoon, they're jetting off to Cuba." I swear to God, if this couple is reading this, EXPLAIN YOURSELVES.

The Redditor was a bit more forgiving. "I've been to a lot of weddings," she wrote. "I'm not a snob by any means. But that wedding is the tackiest one I've ever attended." That is so much kinder than I would have been. I would have thrown hands as soon as the word "ramen" was uttered.

Of course, every bride and groom is entitled to have whatever wedding they want, no matter how cheap or expensive. But if you tell people they have to wear "formal" attire — which means many will have to go buy an outfit on top of a gift, transportation, etc. — and then serve them instant ramen?

Well, don't be surprised if someone stands up during the "Does anyone here object to this marriage" part of the ceremony and curses you out!

