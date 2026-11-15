Staying up late and putting your sleep schedule at risk can make night owls at risk for more mental health problems. But with the right habits and routines, even someone who stays up later than everyone else can protect their well-being.

If you're a natural night owl and can make your late bedtime work for your professional and social schedules, lean into it! Just be sure that you protect your well-being with activities like these. As an added bonus, these are great for early birds, too!

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The habits of natural night owls that are actually good for you:

1. They make time for the hobbies that make them feel alive

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Many night owls who stay up later into the evening are naturally more creative, according to a 2007 study. This is partially because the quiet time when the world is asleep sparks more inspiration and brainstorming. The more quiet and space they have to be creative without distractions, the better. They get to do their hobbies and "me time" things without being bothered.

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For a night owl, it’s that quiet little pocket of time right before bed that allows them to be creative without being interrupted by other people’s needs. Being creative and flexing that right brain muscle (it's not actually a muscle, of course!) is good for everyone, whether it’s rooted in a passion or a simple mood booster.

2. They reflect on all the stressors and events from the day

While introverts often go inward all day long, night owls are particularly happy to spend late evenings unraveling thoughts and reflecting on the day. Introspection is easier when nobody is around to distract them, so they process all that pent-up stress instead of suppressing it by going right to sleep.

While this kind of deep thinking may occasionally mess up their sleep routine, for many, it’s worth it.

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3. They bask in silence for as long as possible

Part of what night owls love about nighttime is the quiet. It’s funny, considering some people are so afraid of their alone time for the same reason, but in reality, a space for true stillness is great for everyone.

For those busy introverts and night owls who feel constantly needed during everyone else’s waking hours, bedtime may feel like their only break. The trick is to avoid filling it with scrolling or endless episodes of a series. Pause and enjoy the quiet or do a quiet hobby while you have the silence.

4. They think about solutions to problems that feel stuck

Night owls tend to have better cognitive reasoning and pattern recognition skills than the average person, according to a study from the University of Madrid. Even if it’s just an appreciation for quiet time without distractions where they can really give the issue their full attention, they think about things in truly thoughtful ways.

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The quiet allows them a break from attractions so ideas and solutions can pop up. Without that time, their brain can never feel free enough to truly create.

While others may avoid things they don’t understand or turn to mindless entertainment to fill the silence before bedtime, owls might bask in it. And, luckily for their colleagues and loved ones, they also often solve stagnant problems along the way.

5. They daydream, but in a direct and focused way

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While it might sound somewhat counterintuitive, some people daydream without letting their minds truly wander. If you let yourself daydream to positive, empowering places, it can be really good for your mental health and mind. But if you let yourself wander and overthink, it’s only creating more stress.

Night owls tend to be more prone to daydreaming anyway, but the healthiest ones use their abilities to focus on problem-solving and directing creative energy toward problem-solving or dreaming up new ideas.

6. They avoid their phones, but not out of fear

It’s easy to get caught in a rabbit hole when you’re not being purposeful on your phone. It’s even easier to lean on mindless entertainment and doomscrolling when you’re anxious about being alone or facing the quietness before bedtime. But tons of screen time, especially right before bed, can be detrimental to your well-being and sleep quality.

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Night owls learn to protect their sleep hygiene, even when they choose to stay up later in the night. To do this, they don't cast away their phones like something they can't quite quitm they set boundaries with the intention of sleeping better and feleing more peaceful. If they have a creative purpose or something intentional that requires their phones, they’ll use them, but only with limits.

7. They make self-care a nightly ritual

Even if it’s just taking a warm bath and getting their bodies ready for bed, scheduling consistent self-care time is a night owl trait everyone can use. Self-care may not be naturally associated with night owls, but for someone who regularly protects the quiet time at night, it’s the perfect space for it.

You can wash your face and moisturize or do whatever makes you feel peaceful, and still do your floaty night owl things until you fall asleep. It's all about intention.

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8. They build a social calendar that truly works for them

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Instead of trying to please everyone in their lives by committing to social invites they’ll end up dreading, night owls are careful about how they spend their time. Even though they’ll have the late evening at home to do whatever they want, even if they do say “yes” to a dinner or hangout with friends, they still avoid shoving too much social time into an already fragile routine.

They do have wider social networks than their early-rising counterparts, but that doesn’t mean they’re willing to sacrifice their evenings willy-nilly.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.