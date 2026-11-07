The Science Of Bubble Baths: 7 Brilliant Ways Soaking In Warm Water Makes You Healthier & Happier

If you haven't had a good soak in a warm bubble bath since you were a kid, it's time to change that. The simple act, although a bit more time-consuming than a shower, has some real health and wellness benefits that are worth the time. If science says soaking in a tub can make you happier and healthier, there's really no more reasoning needed.

7 science-backed reasons taking a bubble bath can improve your health and wellness:

1. It can promote better sleep

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A study published in the Sleep Medicine journal found that taking a warm bath an hour or two before bedtime can actually help make it easier to fall and stay asleep. Considering sleep quality and life satisfaction are strongly linked, taking the time for a warm soak before bed seems like a pretty good idea.

2. It can relieve stress and tension

According to a 2018 study, bathing, instead of regular showering, can actively reduce stress and mental fatigue. Even if showering often feels more convenient, warm bubble baths might actually be what we’re missing most.

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Baths also relieve joint pain, physical stiffness, and muscle tension, but not everyone is an athlete. Pretty much everyone is stressed, however!

3. It can provide comfort when you're feeling lonely

Our brains tend to register social connection and warmth in similar ways, which means taking bubble baths can actually help when we're feeling a little sad and alone.

When we’re feeling disconnected and lacking social warmth, warm water can actually make a difference, even if we’re not always conscious of it. Cognitive scientist Sian Beilock, Ph.D. explained, "We see loneliness as a social coldness; a negative emotional state that can be tempered through physical warmth." It's a lot like how we crave soup or a warm cup of tea when we want to feel cozy and comforted.

4. It can get you out of fight-or-flight

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When our sympathetic nervous system is overactive, we’re often stuck in fight-or-flight mode. We’re on edge and anxious, even when there’s no literal danger or threat present. However, regular warm baths can reduce this activity, helping us step out of that anxious cycle.

Even if we’re struggling to get out of an anxiety loop and slow down, using tactile and tangible self-care, like a bath, can reassure our bodies that we're safe and sound.

5. It can improve heart health

Cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure go hand in hand. But regularly soaking in a warm tub can actually help. Heat therapy and regularly taking warm baths can reduce your resting heart rate, according to a 2026 study.

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While there are a lot of reasons why a lower resting heart rate often predicts better health, experts like Harvard’s Dr. Jason Wasfy agree that it’s more than just good physical fitness. He explained, “[It’s also] associated with reduced rates of cardiac events like heart attacks.” So, yes, it’s relaxing, but it can also benefit long-term health and serve as preventative therapy.

6. It can help you enjoy the moment

When you think about mindfulness, you probably conjure images of meditation and yoga, but a weekly bubble bath works just as well. When you're sitting in the water without screen distractions and simply your breathing and senses to guide you, you’re practicing mindfulness and improving your mental health without even trying.

Even just 10 minutes of mindfulness a day is powerful, and for someone who takes warm bubble baths often, that can be their excuse to slow down enough to reap all those benefits.

7. It can improve circulation

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Better circulation and blood flow are beneficial for so many reasons, including better brain function and even stamina. From your skin to your heart, everything improves when your circulation improves.

Luckily, small daily habits like taking a warm bath can help improve circulation without a lot of effort. Warm water therapy can restore blood flow and combat circulatory issues, whether you’re relaxing in a hot tub or taking a bubble bath at home.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.