Many people have a general understanding of narcissism, but not many of them know how to spot it as a personality trait in conversation. While the actual diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is relatively rare, lots of people have nacissitic traits.

But narcissistic men rarely show their true colors right away. They may try to hide behind a persona, acting like a nice at first. Usually, with highly narcissistic men, this is just a performance to get what they want.

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8 phrases narcissistic men say when they want to seem like nice guys:

1. 'I’m really a nice guy'

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This is a common phrase narcissistic men use in conversation. They want to convince you they’re a good person because letting their actions speak for themselves will inevitably portray them in an unfavorable light.

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They may also say this as a way to boost their own ego and show how better they are than other men. People who are truly nice people don’t have to announce it.

2. 'I’m being honest. You trust me, right?'

When a man like this says he's being honest, he's often lying or trying to cover up his actions. They then ask if you trust them to put you on the spot, something an actually nice guy would never do.

If they are called out for this, they will use this phrase as a way to make the person seem as if they’re overreacting. They’re dodging being held responsible for hurting someone else. If they admit to saying something, they could risk hurting their ego and image.

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3. 'It's too complex to explain'

If you ask someone who is self-obsessed about something they’ve said or done in the past, they will try to dodge the conversation. One of the ways they do this is by claiming the other person wouldn’t be able to understand it.

Someone who is self-absorbed will say this to brush you off because it allows them to end the conversation and avoid explaining themselves. This is a highly effective way to dodge any sort of accountability.

It could also be a way for them to assert themselves as being superior. They’re putting themselves in the position to be seen as smarter in order to make the other person feel small and less-than. At the very least, the narcissist is shutting you down. He may also be negging you to make you to make you feel like you'd be lucky to spend time with him.

4. 'I’m not like most guys'

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During a conversation, an egomaniac will use their charm to talk highly about themselves. They will try to separate themselves from other men and claim to not be like any of them.

They’re trying to make the other person believe they’re better than most men. It’s a way to gain trust and make themselves seem special and different. They may also use this phrase as a way to justify their bad behavior in the future.

5. 'I always put others first'

A vain man may mention the things they do for other people in conversation, as if it's normal to talk about all the wonderful things you do during small talk. They’ll talk about the good deeds they’ve done and how they treat their friends and family so well.

Their goal is for other people to see them as sweet and caring. They do this as a way to validate their own ego and receive praise for their actions. They aren’t helping other people from the goodness of their heart, they’re doing it because they want something in return. They may not even be doing those nice things at all.

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6. 'You don't need to worry about that'

During a conversation with someone who is highly narcissistic, they may say or do something that didn’t sit right with you. When asking them about it, even in a casual, non-accusatory way, they may say this phrase and move onto another topic.

It’s a sly way to trick the other person into thinking you’re wrong or blowing things out of proportion. Another similar phrase is "it's not that deep". It's almost like you're silly for noticing something was off, so you stay quiet.

7. 'My ex was crazy'

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How someone speaks about their ex partners can say a lot about who they are. It’ll reveal how mature they are and their level of self-awareness. It may also reveal how they treated the person they once claimed to love.

A man who is narcissistic will often talk negatively about their ex, but never bring up how they may have contributed to the relationship ending. This phrase allows them to paint their ex as unhinged and untrustworthy.

If their ex decides to speak up about their experience with them, less people will believe them because of the narcissist’s words. It's diabolical and honestly a big warning about who they are.

8. 'I would never lie to you'

Most people would be suspicious if someone randomly says something like this in a conversation. A narcissist will slip this into a normal conversation and try to move past it as if it's totally normal.

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Along with the good guy act, they will attempt to make you believe they’re trustworthy and will never lie to you. Sure, you may not catch them in a lie right away, but there is a possibility that it will happen in the future.

They lie to protect their ego and cover up the shame they have about the truth. They also lie to get whatever they want, when they want, even from you. Sometimes they believe their own lies.

Regardless of why, remember that if someone has to keep telling you how nice they are and how bad other people are, they're probably not that nice of a guy.

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Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.