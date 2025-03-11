Naked Woman On Plane Forces Flight To Return To The Airport Before Takeoff

It seems as though everybody who has ever flown on a plane has a travel horror story to share. From screaming babies to inconsiderate seatmates, no one travels often and gets away unscathed.

The passengers of a recent flight from Houston, Texas to Phoenix, Arizona are no different. The flight took a truly bizarre turn when a woman decided to go streaking aboard the aircraft.

A naked woman on a plane forced the flight to return to the airport before takeoff.

On Monday, March 3, 2025, a chaotic scene unfolded on Southwest Airlines Flight 733, forcing the aircraft to return to the gate before departing from Houston Hobby Airport. Before takeoff, a female passenger, who later identified herself as bipolar, began exhibiting erratic behavior.

Advertisement

She first approached the front of the cabin and loudly declared, "I want off!" As the plane taxied towards the runway, she made a series of unsettling movements, hitting parts of the aircraft.

A Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Phoenix was forced to return to the gate after a passenger stripped naked and began screaming before takeoff!!😃 pic.twitter.com/ut8AKwfIaE — azure 🇺🇸 (@azury1455181) March 6, 2025

"Then she removed all her clothing and proceeded to walk up and down the aisle," travel expert Gary Leff reported. "She even tried to gain access to the cockpit, banging on its door, and rubbed up against a female flight attendant."

Advertisement

Before taking off, the plane returned to the gate where law enforcement was waiting.

Although the crew members tried their best to de-escalate the situation, ultimately the plane was forced to turn around.

"Back at the terminal, law enforcement boarded the aircraft, covered the woman with a blanket, and took her off the plane and transported [her] for medical evaluation," Leff wrote.

According to the FBI's website, they are responsible for investigating crimes committed in airports and on aircraft, including sexual misconduct like indecent exposure. But, as of now, no charges have been filed.

Advertisement

The airline and fellow passengers have since spoken up.

Southwest Airlines said, "We’ve reached out to Customers to apologize for the delay and appreciate their patience as our Teams worked to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible." Passengers were given $50 vouchers as compensation, "though it’s not clear whether that was delay compensation or for having to see what could not be unseen," Leff added.

Several passengers spoke to 12News about the odd flight. "She started, like, jumping up and down, screaming at the top of her lungs," one anonymous flyer recalled of the woman.

Advertisement

Another passenger expressed confusion over the lack of charges, pointing out that she "got naked in front of a bunch of kids and anyone else."

"It was so shocking and, you know, it came to a complete surprise to everyone," a third passenger said. "It was very evident that she was having a mental breakdown."

Hopefully the woman was able to get the help she needed, and everyone else made it to their destinations safely.

Advertisement

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.