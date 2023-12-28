My Mid-Life Crisis Lasted 30 Years

How would I make a meaningful life in the years ahead?
Yeah, that’s my mind, all twisted and wondering which end is up. It has been like that for over 30 years. I didn’t like who I was, what I was, where I was going. It’s hard searching for yourself for so many years. But there’s something about turning 75, going to Europe for the first time, publishing a book, losing everything on the computer, and getting COVID-19 to bring a perspective to life.
I was the first person in my college graduating class to have a job before graduating. The previous February I signed a contract to teach in Hawaii. Dream job, right? I just didn't want to teach — at all, anywhere. I was resisting the ever-present visual disability that governed what I could and couldn’t do. But that disability put me through college with no debt. The state program was designed to help students who had limited career opportunities; for me, it was pretty much “just teaching.”
A bit of a problem, since I already had a guaranteed job, but as my political science professor said, “How bad can teaching in Hawaii be?”
Photo: Lahaina Harbor 1973/Linda A. Moran
Photo: Ke’anae, Maui 1972/ Linda A. Moran
He had a valid point.
I loved Hawaii, I loved my students, and I learned a lot about myself. But I returned to the mainland after three years because there wasn’t a social life for me (like there was in Vermont... snort). I worked for a few weeks in a public defender’s office, interviewing pretty shady characters for a miserly salary. I applied for and got a teaching job in a middle school down the road.
It was a good three years, started a drama program, and met my husband. We married on the last day of school, headed to Phoenix the next day, and I got a job selling insurance. After all, my dad had been the insurance commissioner for the state of Vermont.
Photo: 1976/Gary Moran
On a good week, I made $60.00. I reverted to what would work and got a teaching job at a junior high school for the next seven years. I wasn’t happy: no respect, struggling financially, and wanted something — anything — else to do with my life. Also, my brother was making over $100,000 in 1980 dollars — broken marriage, but he was a success.
The junior high led me to start the third of my fourth Master's Degree attempts — this time in gifted studies. I continued expanding my work with student theater, which I loved — I’m still in contact with many of my theater kids over the years. After we did “Peter Pan,” I took my cast to see a professional show at Gammage Auditorium. I would have put my students up against that cast any day.
But I was still not happy. I decided to start a learning center to tutor and create programs for gifted students. An entrepreneur — who made no money. I got a job running a professional learning center in Phoenix and then transferred to take over a new center in Maryland. I had respect, a cool job, and a lot of opportunities in the area.
Ethics got in the way — and not for the first time in my career. Suddenly the learning center was owned by a “big educational encyclopedia company,” and their business decisions were not necessarily the best decisions for the students we worked with.
So I quit.
Unemployed in Reagan’s America, with Ollie North in the news and trickle-down economics. Not a good time.
A friend from Vermont called to say my former school district was looking for a gifted education coordinator and that I should apply. I did, and I was there for six years — and still unhappy, even though I had free rein to develop whatever programs I wanted. I was still “just a teacher,” even though I was highly respected in the district.
I know I’m naïve and stubborn. I know how early childhood led to all my self-esteem issues. I know I was raised by an emotionally abusive narcissistic mother. I know all that now. But deep down, I was searching for approval. Teaching wouldn’t bring it.
We moved back to Arizona after a particularly brutal Vermont winter. My in-laws were having health issues and didn’t have many years left. I wanted one more year in Vermont so I could have my theater students from middle school in my Advanced Placement U.S. History class — but it wasn’t to be. We moved, and I regret that I couldn’t see what that desire was trying to show me.
Photo: Jericho, VT 1994/Linda A. Moran
One day doing laps in the pool in Arizona, during summer break, after 5 years of teaching in two different school districts, the epiphany finally hit.
I loved teaching.
Really? Now? After all these years? Was I finally solving my crisis?
Yes and no. Retirement was on the horizon and I jumped at it. Time to travel, sew, create art, read, write — three more unpublished works (fiction and non). I moved back to Vermont because Arizona politics and water/weather were just too unhinged.
Then my husband got sick, went into hospice for two years, and I became a widow. Nothing ahead of me but an abyss. I had no clue, as I spent two years in a solid fog of grief. Then, after a visit to friends in Arizona, I realized I had been off one of my depression meds for three weeks — I was crying and dreaming again.
Photo: Burlington Waterfront 2019/Judith Lefevre
The fog was lifting and I had to figure out what I was going to do with myself yet again. Birthday 75 was looming. How would I make a meaningful life in the years ahead for me?
Fast forward to this past Friday, as I wrote for three solid hours. I realized that just because I was 75 didn’t mean I was done with my “work.” I had life experience to share, through writing and art. Covid brain was receding, I was recovering from my first trip to Europe, and I had stories to write.
I am Traveler 75: challenged, but determined, sharing my experiences as they crop up to collide with current times. This is the most excited I have been in years. I know where I’m going. All those jobs and experiences haven’t been in vain. I know “stuff,” and I’m ready to share to activate many of us septuagenarians who have life experience to share in this crazy world of ours.
