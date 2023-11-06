I am homeless. No, don’t worry. I don’t live under a bridge, at least not yet.

I am homeless by choice. I don’t have a home because I don’t want it any other way. In modern language, you would call me a digital nomad. I like to think of myself as an adventurous young man who calls the world his home.

The decision to leave the safe harbor of my home country was the best decision I have ever made. This decision forced me to grow on so many different levels.

I turned “living life” into my personal major, spent quality time with myself, and experienced more in one year than the majority of people experience in their whole life. I am thankful for every adventure, but I am most thankful for the lessons that traveling the world has taught me.

I learned a lot about friendship, responsibility, sovereignty, and about relationships.

I learned so much about relationships, and in the process of learning, I lost my heart to a woman who is the one safe harbor that I don’t intend to leave...

Here is what traveling the world for 450 days taught me about relationships:

1. Language is only a barrier in your mind.

I embarked on my journey knowing that I would meet some incredibly wonderful women along the way. Nevertheless, I was scared.

No, I wasn’t scared of holding a conversation. I already consider myself an expert in this field. I was scared of the language barrier. I was constantly wondering if it was possible to have a meaningful conversation with someone who doesn’t speak the same language. This thought drove me insane.

In the process of meeting women all over the world, it turned out that the importance of language was significantly low. Of course, speaking the same language makes things easier, but not being able to rely on the verbal form of communication didn’t make things impossible.

In fact, it made things even more exciting. Laughing about misunderstandings and trying to communicate with your hands and feet can be a wonderful icebreaker.

2. Connection is so much more than words.

Not speaking the same language is not only negligibly important when it comes to communicating, but it’s also not a big deal when it comes to connecting with another human being. I had been so afraid that connecting with women would be impossible and yet, it was easier than ever before.

Why was it so easy? Well, because the fact that I was living the life of my dreams made connecting with others so easy. Before I left Germany I was grumpy, moody, and constantly tired. Connecting with women was hard work.

Now that I traveled, learned new languages, and explored the world, I had such a positive energy that women wanted to be a part of my life. My big smile and my positive attitude were ten times more powerful than the right words.

3. Love knows no color.

While I traveled the world I shared my bed, my feelings, and my stories with women of all races. Now that I have lived these experiences I have even less respect for people who are racist.

Human beings are awesome. Women are awesome. It doesn’t matter if they are Black or white.

Love is a powerful feeling that doesn’t belong behind the bars of a racist thought prison. Love is something that should be enjoyed and embraced, no matter what skin color the person you love has been born with.

I eventually fell in love with a beautiful Thai woman who was everything I ever wanted in a woman. She is compassionate, supportive, and has a heart of gold. She is a wonderful human being and race has never been an issue in our relationship.

4. Good relationships are hard work.

But isn’t it difficult to maintain a relationship when you are constantly traveling from one place to another? I would lie if I said that it is easy. It’s anything but easy. The only thing you have to ask yourself is: “Is it worth it?”

When the connection and love you feel for a person is amazingly right, then you should do everything in your power to make it work. You might fight sometimes and you might cry sometimes, but in the end, there’s only one thing that matters.

The only thing that matters is that you are there for each other. When your relationship is supportive and empowering, it doesn’t matter if you are in the same room or on different continents. Your relationship will survive and thrive.

