The 12 Most Motivating Words In The English Language

If weight gain, a lack of desire to work out, and the avoidance of healthy eating plague your every day, you don’t need another diet plan, another fitness regime, or another green smoothie recipe. You need a vocabulary makeover.

You need to look at your root beliefs, remove the ideas that are no longer serving you, and replace them with words and ideas that inspire, motivate, and change your behavior.

One of the best ways to do just that is to create a vision board.

Grab a magazine and cut out any word or image that inspires you. Then paste it all on a canvas and hang it somewhere you’ll see it daily.

Within 12 months of creating my first vision board, I’d reached every goal included on that canvas and I began to embody the very words I saw every day. It worked hard, but it wasn’t hard. Those words and images reminded me every day of my deepest priorities, brought them to the front of my brain, and drove me into essential action.

Another simple way to do this is to create a morning mantra. Write down a vital goal and recite it daily. Or even better: read through this list of 12 of the most motivating words in the English language and try to use every single one of them at least once daily.

Adding them to your vocabulary will help you motivate yourself. Saying them aloud will help you embrace the meaning of each word, allow it to push you into action, and even inspire those around you.

The most motivating words in the English language:

1. Discover

Discover is defined as "the act or process of seeing, finding, or gaining knowledge of something previously unknown."

2. Create

To create means to bring into existence.

3. Energy

Energy has several definitions. In physics, it refers to the usable power and the capacity for being active, but it can also mean "a positive spiritual force" or "dynamic quality."

4. Triumph

To triumph means to obtain victory or prevail.

5. Spirit

While spirit can refer to a supernatural entity or the incorporeal part of humans, as a verb it means "to animate with fresh ardor or courage."

6. Victory

Achieving victory means achieving success in a struggle or endeavor against difficulty.

7. Happy

Happy is defined as "feeling pleasure and enjoyment because of your life, situation, etc."

9. Unforgettable

To be unforgettable means to be incapable of being forgotten. In other words, memorable.

10. Conquer

To conquer means to overcome or acquire by force of arms.

11. Fearless

To be fearless is to be free of fear or brave.

12. Grit

To have grit means to have unyielding courage in the face of hardship or danger.

13. Bold

Similarly, bold is defined as being "fearless before danger" or intrepid.

