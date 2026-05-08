Every day we make countless choices. Some are tiny, some life-changing, and yes, you can even choose not to decide. Certain decisions have outsized consequences: who you partner with, whether you have children, and how you define your values and purpose. Recognizing the most important life decisions everyone must face helps you spot them sooner and approach them more thoughtfully.

Picking an outfit is easy; choosing a spouse or whether to become a parent is not. Big choices can cause real anxiety, but knowing what's likely ahead makes them less overwhelming. This list pulls together insights from therapists, coaches, and research to help you prepare for the moments that will shape your future.

The 11 most important life decisions everyone has to make at some point in their lives:

1. You'll have to commit to making a big decision

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The most important decision you'll make in life usually isn't one dramatic moment; it's a process. Career and life management consultant Ruth Schimel, Ph.D., explains that real courage grows from a willingness to face discomfort, fear, anxiety, or uncertainty while still taking wholehearted responsibility for your choices. That process of becoming more honest about what you're capable of tends to shape your most authentic decisions, not just for your own life, but for the people around you, too.

Research published in PLoS One in 2015 also suggests that the way a decision is framed affects how people approach it, with many of us more likely to gather extra information when we think we might lose something rather than gain something.

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2. You'll have to choose yourself (your growth and well‑being) first

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No one can do your push-ups for you. At some point, you have to decide that choosing your own growth and feeling better matters more than staying stuck in the habits negative thinking created. As EFT practitioner Loulou Palmer explains, the motivation for self-care has to come from within, because relying on outside conditions or other people to fill what feels missing inside rarely leads to lasting fulfillment.

Research published in Europe's Journal of Psychology in 2022 supports this idea, noting that self-awareness plays a major role in decision-making. When people act in ways that match their internal preferences, values, and intuitions, they're more likely to feel aligned with themselves and make choices that reflect who they actually are, not who they think they're supposed to be.

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3. You'll have to define your core values

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One of the most important decisions you'll ever make is how you define your purpose and values, because they shape the entire course of your life. As Waismann Method Rapid Detox founder Clare Waismann explains, the way people understand what matters most to them influences everything from their relationships and careers to their overall happiness and fulfillment.

Defining your purpose and values is a deeply personal process. It usually takes time to reflect on what brings you joy, what feels meaningful, and what you want to contribute to the world. When you have that clarity, it becomes easier to choose work that fits who you are, build relationships with people who share your priorities, and move toward personal growth that actually feels right for you.

It's also worth remembering that this isn't a decision you make once and never revisit. As you grow and change, your values can shift too, so checking back in with yourself over time helps make sure they're still guiding you in a direction that feels honest and fulfilling.

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4. You'll have to determine what gives your life purpose

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What gives your life meaning and purpose? The answer often becomes the foundation for many other decisions, including the kind of career you pursue, the relationships you build, and how you approach your personal growth. Mental fitness and self-leadership coach Sue Kohn-Taylor explains that being clear about your values and purpose helps you align your choices with what truly matters to you, which makes it easier to stay on a path that feels fulfilling and true to who you are.

This clarity can guide decisions about education, lifestyle, relationships, and long-term goals, especially during moments when life feels complicated or uncertain. At the same time, purpose isn't something you figure out once and keep forever. It often changes across different stages of life, so it's normal to revisit what matters most as your priorities evolve.

Research published in Frontiers in Psychology in 2019 also found that people with a strong sense of purpose are more likely to make healthier choices, experience less conflict when making health-related decisions, and show a slower decline in functioning over time. That makes understanding what drives you something that can shape how you live day to day.

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5. You'll have to choose a life partner wisely

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By far, one of the most important decisions a person can make is who they choose as a life partner. Marriage shapes nearly every part of your life, including your finances, where you live, whether you have children, your social circle, your extended family relationships, and even your health and longevity. Therapist Mary Kay Cocharo, LMFT, notes that many people make this decision while still in the early stages of falling in love, when hormones and emotions are running high, which can make it harder to fully see long-term compatibility.

Research supports the idea that partner choice follows recognizable patterns. A 2017 study of married couples found that people often choose partners with similar traits such as height, body mass index, and intelligence, while a 2021 study published in Canadian Social Science found that qualities such as emotional stability, responsibility, and physical attraction also play an important role in how people evaluate long-term partners.

The person you choose will shape your life in ways both big and small. Relationship coach Reta Faye Walker, Ph.D., explains that partners share each other's successes and struggles, health challenges and celebrations, and often remain connected even after separation, especially when children are involved. Psychologist Laurie Mintz adds that she regularly sees how an incompatible partnership can create lasting stress, while a supportive marriage can help buffer other pressures in life. If children become part of the picture, that connection continues for decades, making careful choice one of the most lasting decisions you'll make.

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6. You'll have to decide whether to have children

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Deciding whether to have children is one of the most life-shaping choices a person can make. As therapist and author Gloria Brame, Ph.D., explains, you can change your partner, address, or career over time, but having a child is a lifelong commitment, which is why preparing emotionally and practically for the changes children bring can make a huge difference for both you and them. Thinking ahead about the kind of home and stability you want to offer can help you feel more confident in your decision.

Research from the Institute for Family Studies in 2018 found that 37% of U.S. adults wish they had more children, while 29% either don't want children or wish they had fewer. Other research from the same year shows that decisions about having children are often shaped by factors such as finances, health, relationship readiness, social expectations, and the long-term costs of raising a child, making this a deeply personal choice that looks different for everyone.

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7. You'll have to choose who you'll have children with

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Life is full of important decisions and turning points, but few shape your future as much as deciding who you have a child with. As therapist and author Merle Yost, LMFT, explains, once you create a life with someone, you stay connected to that person in some way forever, regardless of whether the relationship lasts.

Parents' choices can have long-term consequences not only for themselves but also for their children. If you decide to become a parent, it's worth taking the time to think carefully about who you're building that lifelong connection with, and whether the partnership can provide the stability and cooperation children need as they grow.

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8. You'll have to decide how closely you'll commit to another person

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One of the biggest decisions you'll make in life is how deeply you choose to tie your future to another person. Author and podcast host Donna Andersen explains that when children enter the picture, that connection becomes permanent, regardless of whether the relationship lasts. In the best situations, couples build strong families together. But when relationships end, parents may need to learn how to co-parent, tolerate ongoing tension, or, in some cases, handle conflict that affects the entire household.

Even when someone plans not to have children, life doesn't always follow a script, which is why thinking carefully about long-term compatibility still matters. The level of commitment you choose determines your emotional stability, shared responsibilities, and the environment in which future children may grow up. Research from a 2017 study also suggests that decisions about long-term partnerships often depend on psychological needs like companionship, shared responsibility, social expectations, and confidence in one's ability to build a stable future together.

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9. You'll have to decide which mindset to live by

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Whenever you're faced with an important decision, it's not just the choice itself that matters. It's who you decide to be while making it. Hypnotherapist Katherine Agranovich, Ph.D., explains that our dominant mindset shapes how we feel about events, which in turn influences the actions we take and the direction our lives take. In that sense, the beliefs running in the background of your thinking can guide your choices long before you realize it.

She compares the subconscious mind to a smartphone filled with different apps. When something difficult happens, like losing a job, the brain often opens an old mindset connected to similar past experiences, which can trigger thoughts like "I'm not good enough" or "nothing ever works out." But because you're the one holding the phone, you also have the ability to choose a different response, one that encourages confidence, hope, and forward movement instead.

Research supports the idea that how people interpret cause and effect shapes their decisions. A 2015 study published in Frontiers in Psychology explored how perceived causality influences judgment and behavior, while earlier work, like Thorndike's Law of Effect, showed that actions followed by positive outcomes are more likely to be repeated. Over time, the mindset you choose becomes the lens through which you respond to challenges and opportunities alike.

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10. You'll have to choose your career and financial priorities

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The choices you make about work and money shape more of your life than you might expect. They influence your daily routine, where you live, and what options stay open to you later on. It helps to think beyond salary and ask whether your work fits your values, supports the lifestyle you want, and still leaves room for relationships and your health. Making a plan for saving, debt, and risk now can keep you from feeling boxed in by reactive decisions later.

Research published in the Journal of Vocational Behavior found that aligning your career with your personal values predicts stronger job fit and better employment outcomes over time. Having a loose framework for your career and finances also makes setbacks feel less overwhelming and opportunities easier to evaluate. Setting short-term goals, such as skills you want to learn or roles you'd like to try, alongside long-term goals like emergency savings or retirement, gives you direction without locking you into a single path. And as your life changes, it's completely normal to revisit those priorities and adjust them.

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11. You'll have to decide what daily life and community you want

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Big life milestones matter, but the way you spend your ordinary days matters just as much. Your routines, health habits, and the people you surround yourself with slowly shape how your life feels over time. The long-running Harvard Study of Adult Development found that strong relationships and everyday social connections are among the biggest predictors of long-term happiness and health. Choosing friendships, environments, and daily rhythms that support the person you want to become can make everything else feel more stable and intentional.

This decision connects many of the others you'll make along the way. The partner you choose, whether you have children, and the kind of work you do tend to fit more naturally when your daily life already reflects your values. It's worth checking in with yourself now and then to make sure your habits and relationships still feel right, and giving yourself permission to change course if they don't.

Will Curtis is a creator, editor, and activist who has spent the last decade working remotely.