These Are The 5 Most Expensive States To Get Married In, According To A New Study

Weddings are undoubtedly a big expense. With each year that goes by, it seems that wedding trends and expectations grow more and more extravagant, and couples are expected to spend even more. According to The Knot’s Real Weddings Study, the average wedding cost $35,000 in 2023. This was a $5,000 increase from the previous year, which can mostly be attributed to inflation. For comparison, Bankrate reported that the average down payment on a house in the United States in the first quarter of 2024 was $26,700.

It is, of course, more expensive to get married in certain places than in others. A study by Mark Broumand, a jeweler known for its luxury pieces, including wedding and engagement rings, revealed just where it is most expensive to get married in the U.S. Interestingly, the five most expensive states are located in relatively close proximity to each other.

Here are the five most expensive states to get married in:

1. New Jersey

Mark Broumand reported that the average wedding cost in the Garden State was $55,000 — a full $20,000 over the national average. This isn’t a huge shock as New Jersey is known for being one of the most expensive states in the U.S.

According to the 2024 Cost of Bills Index Report from Doxo, New Jersey is the fourth most expensive state to live in, with residents spending 32% over the national average. The Bergen Record said this means that New Jerseyans typically spend $2,802 a month. New Jersey’s pricey reputation extends to its weddings, where couples spend well over the national average.

2. New York

Some will probably be surprised to learn that New York is not the most expensive state to get married in. After all, it seems to be the most expensive state for pretty much everything else. However, New Jersey’s neighbor comes in just below it at $49,000.

While New York is known for being an expensive state overall, location within the state is an important factor to consider. SoFi noted that things cost much more in the city than in more rural parts of the state. Nevertheless, the cost of living is 23.5 points higher than the national average and comes in at around $58,571 annually.

It’s possible that one reason New York weddings cost so much, aside from the fact that everything costs more, is that glitzy celebrations are expected in a city known for its glamour and decadence.

3. Connecticut

In nearby Connecticut, Mark Broumand found that the average wedding costs $44,000. While this is still almost $10,000 more than the national average, it is notably over $10,000 less than a New Jersey wedding.

The Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index ranked Connecticut as the eighth most expensive state to live in in the U.S. Its cost of living is 21.6% above average. This is largely due to the costs of housing and utilities.

These high prices might not be overwhelming for Connecticut residents, as the Council pointed out that incomes are above average in the state as well. While $44,000 is a lot to spend on a one-day event, Connecticuters may be more prepared to handle it.

4. Maine

For its part, Maine is tied with Connecticut with weddings that cost around $44,000. This is interesting news as SoFi found that Maine is actually the state with the lowest cost of living in New England. In spite of this, weddings are still very expensive.

Furthermore, SoFi reported that MIT’s Living Wage calculator found that a single, child-free person who worked full-time would need an annual salary of $34,382 to live comfortably in Maine. This is almost $10,000 less than the price of the average wedding, meaning a wedding would cost more than a year’s worth of wages. Maine may be a more affordable option overall, but its weddings are still quite pricey.

5. New Hampshire

Rounding out the list at number five was New Hampshire, which Mark Broumand estimated also averaged $44,000 for a wedding. The Granite State has a similarly high cost of living to other New England states. This is impacted in large part by its housing crisis, according to Business New Hampshire Magazine.

New Hampshire is known for being on the expensive side. SoFi said that the state came in at number 38 on U.S. News and World Report’s Affordability Rankings. It was also number 43 for the lowest cost of living on the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s scale. As part of a three-way tie, New Hampshire is certainly not the wedding destination for couples looking to save money.

There are cheaper options out there.

If you live in one of these more expensive states and are planning a wedding, that doesn’t mean all hope is lost for saving some money. While this one section of the country may be particularly pricey, Mark Broumand noted that you can always hold a destination wedding in another state — possibly even a neighboring state — for a cheaper price tag.

