The Most Attractive Women Are Born In This Month, According To Research

Most people would be willing to admit that they just find certain people more attractive than others, but it’s unlikely anyone has tried to link that to when those people were born. It’s generally believed that a person’s looks are just a combination of genes and random luck, but one group of researchers sought to discover if the season and specific month in which a person was born affected their attractiveness.

The researchers published their findings in the Journal of Education Culture and Society. While their discovery was interesting, some critics feel the conclusions drawn were a bit of a stretch. Nevertheless, researchers are convinced they now know the perfect month for women to be born if they want to reach peak attractiveness, and the time of year that should be avoided.

According to research, the most attractive women are born in May.

To conduct the study, researchers utilized profiles from the Polish social networking website fotka.pl. On the site, women upload photos of themselves and include some basic personal information and facts. One estimate suggested that the website had 2,595,251 users between the ages of 15 and 24. Because of the differences in the quality of pictures provided, researchers had to exclude some profiles from the study. They ended up with a sample of 5,294 women’s profiles aged 21 to 23.

Gustavo Almeida | Pexels

Users on this social network can actually rate each other’s attractiveness on a scale from one to 11. Researchers combined these ratings with the thoughts of four “independent judges,” psychology students they gathered. Based on this information, the researchers were able to conclude that women born during the winter and spring months, specifically May, were more attractive than those born during summer and fall months like September and November.

Why exactly are women born in May so attractive?

Researchers think it has to do with the health benefits that come with being born in the spring. “The effect of season of birth on attractiveness might be associated with factors that fluctuate on the seasonal basis (e.g., nutrition, cold, heat, dehydration) and that may influence health status directly or indirectly,” they said.

For example, the healthiest period to give birth is between February and May because infants don’t really produce their own immunoglobulins until two months after their birth. Being born during this time frame means they would be at their most vulnerable in terms of immunity, when they would also have the least chance of falling ill.

Additionally, researchers noted that the availability of fresh produce varies pretty dramatically by season in Poland. Fruits and vegetables are more widely available during the summer and autumn, but not during the winter. This means babies born during autumn are getting fewer essential nutrients through “maternal nutrition.”

Some think this is pretty flimsy reasoning, though.

Qoves Studio, a service that provides facial analysis, covered the study’s findings on their TikTok account. “Well, we’re pretty skeptical of the results, and the differences are quite tiny,” they said. Commenters seemed to agree. “We’ve lost the plot,” one said. Another added, “This is quite literally just correlation without causation.”

@qovesstudio The Surprising Link Between Birth Month and Facial Features ♬ original sound - QOVES

Health writer and editor Sanjana Gupta explained that there are several factors that play into the physical attraction between people. These include facial features and expressions, physical dimensions, and non-visual cues. If you wanted to really split hairs, you could probably connect some of these things to health concerns like immunity and nutrition, as the researchers did in the study, but it would be a pretty big stretch.

One group of researchers may be convinced that the most attractive women are born in May, but attractiveness is such a subjective matter that it’s difficult to say whether or not this is actually true. It certainly shouldn’t be considered bad news for anyone born in other months, including the supposedly dreaded September and November.

