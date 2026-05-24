A Mom Wants Disney To Ban Childless Adults

Walt Disney parks have been labeled as “the happiest place on Earth,” and people from around the world flock to see Mickey Mouse and his pals, ride the countless attractions, and pose for a photo-op outside of Cinderella’s castle.

However, one mom argued that Disney could be even happier with a proposal that has many people scratching their heads. In a Facebook post, she urged the theme parks to ban “childless adults” so that she and her children would be able to enjoy themselves more. While her idea resonated with some parents, most people slammed her for her unrealistic and ridiculous request.

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The mom argued that childless adults should be banned from Disney World because they cause lines to be too long.

In a now-deleted 2019 Facebook post, a livid mother went on a rant about childless adults at Disney World, blaming them for ruining her 3-year-old son’s day at the park. While spending the day at Disney with the toddler, he spotted a young woman eating a Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel, an iconic treat that is sold only in Disney parks.

Like most children, the little boy begged his mother to buy him the same pretzel at one of the many stands throughout the parks. The two hopped in line; however, the mother claimed that the wait proved to be longer than they had anticipated, forcing them to hop off.

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Although the woman reassured her son that they would pick up a treat later, he was frustrated that he wouldn’t be getting his Mickey Pretzel and burst into tears. His mother blamed his fit on all of the “childless adults” who were contributing to the long line.

In a profanity-filled rant, the mom wrote, “This [expletive] in some very [skimpy] shorts was buying a Mickey pretzel, and Aiden wanted one, but the line was very long, so I said later, and it broke his poor little heart, and he cried.”

The mother argued that Disney World should be exclusive for families with children and called for a ban on childless adults entering the park. "DW [Disney World] is for CHILDREN!!!! People without CHILDREN need to be BANNED!!!!!” she wrote.

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She also believed that mothers and their children should not be expected to wait in lines. "These IMMATURE millennials THROW AWAY THEIR MONEY ON USELESS CRAP!!!!! They have NO idea the JOY and HAPPINESS it is to MOTHERS WHO BUY THEIR BABIES TREATS AND TOYS!!!!" she added. The mother ended her post declaring that she “hates childless women with a BURNING PASSION!”

There were plenty of adults who agreed with the mom that Disney should be for families with kids only.

An op-ed published in The New York Post argued that childless adults taking trips to Disney World is “weird.” “Ms. PRETZEL is right on this point,” writer Johnny Oleksinski stated.

He added, “Millennials are indeed in an unhealthy relationship with Disney, having granted control of so much of their leisure time and personality to a single, enormous corporate entity meant for children.”

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Instead, Oleksinski encouraged childless millennials to embark on a trip more age-appropriate, such as a vacation to Paris, where they would spend far less money than they would at Disney World.

Many disagreed with the mom, arguing that people had the right to go to Disney World, whether or not they had children.

Ayanne Rebosa | Pexels

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“Entitled parents continue to be entitled,” one person pointed out. “They [Disney World] get a TON of money from childfree Disney adults, so they know better. Their kid can stay pretzel-less.”

“As a 32-year-old Canadian who grew up poor and one-day dreams of visiting Disney (even if it's in my 60s),” another user shared. "[Expletive] these people and their entitled views.”

Others even called for the positions to be reversed, and that Disney would be more enjoyable if it banned children. “Counterpoint. Imagine how much nicer places like Disney would be without screaming kids and strollers everywhere,” one person commented. “I can 100% guarantee you that toddlers don't give a single [expletive] about being there,” another person noted. “Parents just drag them around the heat thinking it's cute that they can get their photo ops while their gremlins are crying the whole time.”

Others called out the mother for lacking patience and just waiting in line for a pretzel like the rest of the guests at the park.

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Millions of people travel to Walt Disney World each year, children or no children, and are entitled to enjoy its perks. There is no age limit on Mickey-shaped foods. And there's definitely no age limit on childhood whimsy.

Megan Quinn is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.