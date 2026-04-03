Woman Disappointed By Outfits Adults Wore To Disneyland Argues That Our Fear Of Offending People Has Gone Too Far

Is there an unspoken understanding that a venue that caters to families, like Disneyland, requires the adults there to dress and act more kid-appropriate? It's a slippery slope, but then again, beaches in Europe are often topless, and families frequent them.

For years, speaking out against dress codes and similar rules that unfairly target women has been a part of the movement for equal rights. In 2011, Amnesty International even submitted a statement to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, arguing that dress codes enforced at the government level put individual rights at risk.

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Of course, there are also informal dress codes and standards that exist in society that no one technically has to follow, but can still carry consequences, like wearing jeans to work at a corporate office. One woman asked whether these expectations should extend to standards of appropriateness after a personal experience left her feeling unsettled.

A woman recently went to Disneyland for the first time, and she was disappointed by what she saw other adults wearing.

“There is something absolutely sinister about an adult who actively chooses not to wear appropriate clothing in an environment that is marketed towards children,” content creator Yemisi Egbewole argued.

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As an East Coaster, Egbewole recently went to Disneyland for the first time, and it made her think. “I also don’t need to see somebody in almost chaps when I’m looking at a toddler meeting Daisy and Donald for the first time, right?” she continued.

She made it clear that she has no interest in policing women’s bodies, as she assumed many would accuse her of, but just feels like “we’re losing the plot here,” adding that there are “rules that exist in society without having to say so.” Essentially, it’s the stuff no business has to put on a sign, but everyone should still understand.

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Egbewole doesn’t think people should feel the need to cover themselves up completely, and that there’s a difference between that and dressing appropriately.

She used her time at Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour as an example. “Went with a whole party bus full of people,” she said. “We all wore what we wanted. Do you understand the difference?”

Egbewole expected to receive backlash for sharing her thoughts, but she felt like that was part of the problem. “And it’s almost like if you say it out loud, people are like, ‘What is this, the Puritan movement? The Temperance movement? Is this ‘[The] Crucible?’ Like, what’s going on here? Let women be women. Let people be people.' No!” she said.

Despite the controversial nature of what she was talking about, others on TikTok seemed to be on Egbewole’s side. “Bring back public decency,” one commented. Another said, “Body positivity and decency are two separate discussions. Just because there is a ‘dress code’ expectation in certain environments, that does not mean you are being shamed.”

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Should women be able to wear whatever they want without judgment?

There is plenty of evidence to support the idea that women are judged more harshly than men. A study from the American Psychological Association found that female CEOs are held to a higher standard than men in ethical matters. Corporate communication consultant Audrey Nelson, PhD, argued that more is expected of women’s appearances, using the many comments about what political figures like Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi wore as examples.

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It could also be women who are responsible for the judging, though. A 2022 study concluded that women who dress "provocatively" are viewed more negatively by other women.

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It is women who are most often the target of dress codes and standards, and they shouldn’t face unfair treatment compared to men. However, Egbewole has a point. There’s no need to wear a super-revealing outfit in a place where someone knows they’ll be around children. In that case, it’s probably best to observe social norms.

But someone could also argue that those norms are not actual rules, and the way someone dresses doesn’t cause anyone harm. Plus, who decides what is and is not appropriate in certain situations? It’s a multifaceted issue with no clear answer.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.