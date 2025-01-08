Mom-To-Be Unboxes The Baby Gift She Received From The Scottish Government To 'Ensure Access To Basic Necessities From Day One'

Some countries are far better than others when it comes to supporting their citizens, particularly parents. Scotland, for example, offers employees up to 52 weeks of maternity leave, compared to America's paltry 12.

Another way the country helps their expectant parents is through its "Baby Box initiative," which according to Scotland’s government website, was started in 2017 to "give every baby in Scotland an equal start in life."

One mom-to-be on TikTok unboxed the baby box she received from the Scottish government.

Content creator and pregnant woman Maisie Elliott opened her baby box in a video, showing viewers just how well the Scottish government prepares moms-to-be.

“I am 35 and a half weeks pregnant, and I’m gonna show you everything that I have got in my Scottish baby box,” she began.

“Everyone who lives in Scotland is entitled to this free box,” Elliott explained. “It’s funded through the government, and you get it delivered … towards the end of your pregnancy.”

“We’re gonna go through everything that is included in here,” she continued. “I think it’s absolutely amazing.”

Before opening the box, which was quite large, Elliott provided a bit more information. She noted that the gift is completely free of charge and "turns up at your front door if you’re in Scotland."

"You just need to get the baby box leaflet," she said. "You need to get your midwife to sign for it, and you just send off for it, and it turns up when you are around 34 weeks.”

Elliott then went through the extensive contents of the box.

She pulled out everything from blankets and sheets to books to personal hygiene products. There was also quite a bit of clothing in the box, and Elliott said they “ranged” from those suitable for a newborn up to six months.

Scottland's website notes that the boxes also include a bath towel, a baby wrap, toys, a thermometer, and nursing pads.

Perhaps most surprising of all, though, was the purpose of the actual box, which was designed for far more than simply carrying the items.

“The box can actually be used as a crib because it also comes with a mattress inside,” Elliott explained, lifting the box slightly so viewers could see.

"It can also be used as a handy place to store baby items before they're born and as a memory box or a place to store toys once babies are too big to sleep in it," the website added. "The outside of the box also features a decorative illustration which older siblings can color in with parents, making them feel part of things when the baby arrives."

Elliot expressed her satisfaction with the baby box sharing that it's "so, so good for anyone who just needs the essentials.”

Many children are born into poverty without access to these items.

UNICEF estimated that about one billion children live in "multidimensional poverty.” This means babies are born into impoverished conditions every day.

Unfortunately, not all governments are so supportive and accommodating toward their pregnant citizens, and many commenters, mainly Americans, were shocked by the baby box initiative.

"In America, you get charged $4000 to hold your baby skin to skin," one commenter wrote.

"In America, our baby boxes are for your unwanted or you can’t afford newborn," another user pointed out. "Triggers an alarm to let the workers inside know a baby has been placed."

If more countries — America included — adopted initiatives similar to Scottland's, there would likely be fewer children in need in the world. Scotland set a strong example, one all countries should all strive to follow.

