Mom Shares Video Celebrating Her Autistic Son's First Day Of Work — 'You Did Amazing!'

Parents want the best for their children. Developmental limitations don't change that fact. Regardless of ability or disability, every parent knows that their child can shine in the perfection of being themselves. Life's successes and milestones should always be celebrated.

If there's one thing families of special needs kids want the world to know, it's that assumptions about a person's abilities are always wrong because success isn't defined by your job title. Aspiring to do and be your best looks different for everyone, and that's absolutely beautiful.

A mom shared a video celebrating her autistic son's first day of work.

The mother, whose name is Tola, has a TikTok dedicated to how she is raising her now 19-year-old autistic son Kevin. She shares videos that range from traveling with her son to his struggles with change, his routine, and more.

In a separate video, one she created after dropping off Kevin at work, Tola shared the fear she felt when Kevin was first diagnosed. She expressed that she didn't know how he would do on his first day of work, but she knew that he would always try his best. “And that [will] always be good enough for me,” said Tola.

The mom shared the moment her autistic son returned home after his first day, and all her hopes for him were realized.

In the heartwarming video, Tola was seen waiting for her son, barely able to contain her excitement. Upon his arrival, she immediately jumped up with joy and hugged him. As he hugged her back, Kevin simply said, “Totally amazing day.”

Tola asked: “What did you have to do?” Kevin explained that he was doing everything from stacking plates to collecting trays and wiping tables, as well as many other work tasks. The staff who were aware of his condition told Tola that he had done amazingly well on his first day of work. One employee expressed how she didn’t need to help him and how the staff already adored him.

“I knew you would. I knew you would. I knew you would,” said Tola while hugging her son. Kevin also explained how he found his way home, even though it was a different route than he was used to, and even bought waffles and bananas for his family.

Confirming how much he loved working, she reminded him how proud she was. “Never change, just be yourself.” He nodded in agreement. “You’re smashing it. You’re making us all proud,” said Tola.

The mom's video was especially significant following RFK Jr.'s recent claims about autism.

During a press conference on April 16, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made claims regarding autism and anyone on the spectrum that left many in the neurodivergent community feeling outraged. Specifically, he noted that "autism destroys families," a claim that was not only harsh but blatantly untrue, as Tola and Kevin clearly showed in their video.

Additionally, RFK said, "these are kids who will never pay taxes, they'll never hold a job, they'll never play baseball, they'll never write a poem, they'll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted." Needless to say, many individuals and families of individuals on the spectrum would beg to differ, Tola and Kevin included.

The Autism Society of America released a statement following RFK's claims that read, in part, "A dangerous and inaccurate narrative is being spun around the Autism community — one rooted in fear, misinformation, and a profound misunderstanding of disability. Referring to Autism as a 'chronic disease' or an 'epidemic' relies on outdated medical-model language that dehumanizes Autistic individuals, perpetuates stigma and stereotypes, and undermines decades of progress in disability rights."

Kevin is a testament to the fact that a person is only limited by another person's assumptions. Much like the campaign challenging people to confront the way they think about people with Down syndrome, Kevin and Tola are challenging these outdated beliefs about disability and, through heartfelt content, hopefully teaching a valuable lesson in the beauty that makes us all capable, regardless of the challenges life throws at us.

Mina Rose Morales is a writer and photojournalist with a degree in journalism. She covers a wide range of topics, including psychology, self-help, relationships, and the human experience.