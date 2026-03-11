Mom Sends Her Son’s Ex An Invitation To His Wedding Along With The Dress She Wants Her To Wear

When a relationship ends, that usually means contact with an ex's family is also cut off. According to one young woman, that wasn't the case with her and her ex's mom, who not only sent her an invitation to her son's wedding but also included a risqué dress for her to wear.

Messy relationships typically end with no contact, and for good reason. You're not supposed to learn new information about that person in your past unless, of course, his mom reaches out with the intent to stir up trouble. The woman spilled the tea in her post by providing pictures of the fitted red dress, her wearing it, as well as letting us know her ex cheated on her with the woman he's now marrying. Apparently, his mom doesn't exactly like his soon-to-be wife.

A mom sent her son's ex an invitation to his wedding and a dress she wanted her to wear.

After sharing photos of the knockout dress on Reddit, the woman wrote, "For context: my ex cheated on me some time ago with his now fiancé. His mom really liked me and sent me this dress after inviting me to his upcoming wedding."

The dress was anything but matronly and was intended to be a statement. As one person joked, "Mum woke up and chose violence." Another added, "His mom is absolutely diabolical."

Although we don't have all the details of what is likely a messy situation, it seems almost obvious that the mom preferred her son's ex to his current fiancée.

The ex-girlfriend chose not to attend the wedding.

The ex-girlfriend didn't share many details about her past relationship or the dynamic between mother and son, but she did add that she decided not to attend the wedding. She wrote, "I have since respectfully declined the invitation and the dress."

That was probably a good move because showing up would have caused drama, and regardless of hurt feelings and the thrill of revenge, ruining another person's wedding seems a little low, even if the plan was formulated by his mom.

Therapist John Kim, LMFT, explained, "Cutting off contact [with an ex] creates space to process your emotions and move forward without being constantly reminded of the past. It helps in establishing healthy boundaries and prevents you from getting stuck in a cycle of emotional attachment or longing for what was."

Choosing not to attend the wedding was the healthy choice for the ex-girlfriend, and that's what is most important. Ultimately, it just seems like the mother wants to put a stop to this wedding, but that responsibility should not fall on an ex-girlfriend's shoulders. Mom should be comfortable enough to talk to her son if she has concerns about his fiancée. She most definitely should not try to tarnish his day with drama and pettiness.

The mother shouldn't have meddled in the wedding planning.

There's something uncomfortable about the fact that this mom went behind her son's back to try to sabotage his big day. Wedding expert at The Knot, Hannah Nowack, asserted, "Remember that this is your special day to plan the way you see fit. If that means letting certain people in on the decision-making, great! But if that looks like drawing a hard line in the sand about who gets a say in the guest list and who makes the cut for the guest list, then you should feel empowered to set those boundaries."

It's highly unlikely that the soon-to-be married couple gave the mom the go-ahead to simply invite an ex to their wedding. That means it is highly likely that she ignored boundaries and put her relationship with her son and his fiancée at risk.

There's no denying, however, that the drama was enjoyable for anyone outside the parties involved. In fact, this is the safe space to say that we were probably all secretly hoping the ex would show up and we would get a soap-opera-level update. But the fact is, real life is stranger than fiction, and this is real life. Nobody really wants to see a bride heartbroken on her wedding day, even if the way she met her husband wasn't to their liking.

