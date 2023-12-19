Young Mom With Face & Neck Tattoos Says Her Kid's School Treats Her Differently Than Other Parents

Angelina Hajducky recently took to TikTok to share her experience as a young mom with tattoos. More specifically, she called out the way she’s treated by employees at her son’s school as a young mom with tattoos.

After several different interactions with staff — from the pick-up line to the front office — she’s fed up with the behavior that they’ve given her. Especially when she clearly sees the way they act with other (older) parents.

Hajducky said the staff at her son’s school ‘treat her differently’ from other parents.

“I’m not sure if it’s because I’m the youngest mom here, or because I look and am dressed the way I am,” she said about her treatment. “From the jump, it’s been a problem. I feel like around every corner they’re trying to prove I’m the way they view me.”

From the jump, she said staff members were rude to her when she requested a tour and made it seem like a huge burden. After that interaction, she recalled several times when she tried to build a relationship with the staff, and each time she was left more disappointed than the last.

Left with no recourse but to grin and bear it, Hajducky explained, "If I react, I’m only as good as they expect."

One of the instances she was forced to hold her tongue was in the school pick-up line. According to Hajducky, they gave her the wrong information about where to park and how the process worked. A staff member approached her in her car. He was visibly upset and annoyed and made a scene in front of other parents.

“The patience that this has taught me… I’m a better person now. They’re so rude and cold to me,” she said. Only trying to do what was best for her kid, she was forced to be kind to people who didn't respect her as a mother.

Other young mothers empathized with her situation and shared that many people were quick to pass judgment simply for their age.

Despite almost 40% of people becoming parents before the age of 20, there’s a stigma around young parents, specifically mothers.

TikTok creators like Madison Lopez have talked about being a young mother and how often people who contribute to this stigma make things ten times harder.

Lopez felt the topic was grossly under-discussed and used a lot of her platform to bring awareness to the unique struggles that young mothers face, especially in traditional institutions like schools.

“If you’re a young mom, please know that these judgments have literally nothing to do with what kind of parent you are. It has nothing to do with you and everything to do with them,” she argued.

It’s a sentiment that many young mothers talk about on social media. The misconceptions of immaturity and incompetence plague them daily.

Noel LaPalomento shared her experience of motherhood and the loneliness and lack of community she felt.

Not only did she share the struggles of raising her youngest daughter, Giada, but the majority of her content was centered around celebrating small wins, beautiful moments, and heartwarming clips of their relationship throughout the years.

Parenting is a hard job, regardless of age. If it takes a village to raise happy and healthy children, the same can be said about supporting their primary caregivers.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture and human interest stories.