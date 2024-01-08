Mom Shames Her 14-Year-Old Daughter By Posting Highly Embarrassing Messages On Her Social Media

A mother decided to discipline her teenage daughter in one of the most mortifying ways possible. Instead of having a discussion with her about her recent behavior, the mother hacked her daughter’s Instagram account.

The mother shamed her teenage daughter by posting humiliating personal details about her on her Instagram account.

On New Year’s Day, a mother decided she had enough of her 14-year-old daughter’s recent behavior and attitude toward her. Rather than parenting her and sitting her down to talk about her actions, and asking her if anything was bothering her, she decided to hack into her social media account and post a message on her Instagram story posing as her daughter.

And she does not hold back on completely embarrassing her. Most of what the Instagram post details is vile and a complete violation of the girl’s privacy.

“My new year’s resolution will be to stop [expletive] the bed even though I’m 14 years old,” the Instagram story reads. “My new year’s resolution will be to stop lying and being sneaky in my mama’s face…my new year’s resolution will be to fix my grades because I’m failing school REAL BAD!”

The mother then revealed personal information about her daughter’s sex life, claiming that she has been with multiple boys and did not use protection.

“I will stop disrespecting my mama and raising my voice at her. I will stop walking around with an attitude mad at the world for no reason when I have a roof over my head and clothes on my back and food on the table,” the post continues. “I will stop being a liar and a manipulator.”

As if the “New Year’s resolutions” were not mortifying enough, the mother then posted a video clip of her daughter walking through the living room after she asked her to change her clothes.

When the girl refused, the mother called her “pitiful” and “devil” as she walked out of the room.

As expected, social media users were absolutely disgusted by the mother’s actions, and their hearts broke for the poor teenage girl.

“Who needs enemies when you have a mama like that? I pray for her!” one person commented.

“Someone needs to call CPS,” another person wrote.

“This is a CHILD! That mother is horrible!” another user noted.

Others pointed out that the daughter’s behavior could imply that she is struggling mentally. Instead of intentionally giving her mother a hard time, her actions could be a cry for help.

“Wetting the bed at 14 years old is a trauma response,” one person claimed.

“She talks to her daughter like this and then wonders why she struggles with self-respect and her grades,” another person commented.

Most parents expressed their utter horror over the mother’s actions, claiming that they would never do the same to their child no matter what they did.

A parent intentionally shaming their child, especially in front of their peers, instead of focusing on the behavior that they are trying to change will only backfire.

Some parents may believe that humiliating their children will teach them a lesson and correct their problematic behavior. However, this only leads to psychological harm, and can negatively impact their self-esteem.

"The research is pretty clear that it's never appropriate to shame a child, or to make a child feel degraded or diminished," Andy Grogan-Kaylor, an associate professor of social work at the University of Michigan, told MyHealthNewsDaily.

Humiliating a child can result in long-term effects such as anxiety, depression, and only a further cycle of poor behavior. Instead of using humiliation as punishment, Grogan-Kaylor encourages parents to discipline them by having conversations about what is expected of them and taking away privileges such as screen time or toys to correct their behavior.

Even when disciplining them in fair ways, parents should make it known to their children that they still love and support them.

"Positive things have a much more powerful effect on shaping behavior than any punishment," he added.

If children begin acting up and demonstrating problematic or unsafe behaviors, it is worth having a conversation with them if you are their parent. Ask them how they are feeling or if anything is weighing on their shoulders.

Photo: fizkes / Shutterstock

Being a teenager is an incredibly difficult, and confusing time and it can often be challenging to get a handle on your emotions. Their behavior could be a signal that they need help.

As a parent, you should never be your child’s bully. You should be their supporter, a shoulder to lean on, and someone they feel safe approaching when they are struggling.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.