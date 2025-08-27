Mom Questions Why She Has To Go To Her Kid's Parent-Teacher Conference Every Year

It's back-to-school season, and with it comes an entirely new schedule for both parents and their kids. These schedule changes don't just involve carpools and pickup and drop-offs either. The first few months of school are loaded with parent-attended events as well, including the parent-teacher conferences. While some see it as a chance to better understand the progress their child has been making in school and to meet the teachers who can help them get a better understanding of their academics, others, like a mom named Tatiana, argue that these teacher meetings aren't really necessary every year, especially with the ease of email and text communications.

Tatiana recently took to TikTok to confess that attending parent-teacher conferences at her kid's school isn't something she typically looks forward to. She actually sparked quite a debate and even got some criticism for questioning why these meetings are a required event each year.

A mom asked why she has to go to her kid's parent-teacher conference every year.

"Do you go to your parent-teacher conferences every year?" Tatiana asked at the beginning of her video, posing the question to other parents. She pointed out that she didn't know if it made her a "bad mom" for not ever wanting to attend her kids' parent-teacher conferences.

She explained that she would rather communicate with her kids' teachers over email, explaining that it's nothing against the teachers or having to go to her kids' school, but purely the fact that she's "lazy" and would rather skip out of convenience.

Parenting experts believe that in-person attendance at parent-teacher conferences benefits both parents and their children.

In the comments section, some parents understood Tatiana's frustration about attending parent-teacher conferences, while others criticized her a bit and pointed out the importance of parents being actively involved in their kids' education. Considering how often kids spend at school, it's definitely important for parents to be, at least a little bit, aware of the work that they're doing and even the areas where they need improvement.

Take a moment to think back on your own experience when you were in grade school. Remember how exciting it was when your parents came home and talked about your desk and the artwork that you had displayed around the room? That sense of pride was hard to put into words as a kid. It's an important part of a child's life that parents don't get to see often, which is part of what makes these classroom visits important.

According to psychoanalyst Kristen Beesley, parents attending parent-teacher conferences is a great opportunity to "understand your child and that teachers can offer valuable observations." It might seem like a headache to have to visit your kids' school every year, but in the end, it provides parents with an opportunity to demonstrate that their child's education is a priority.

Participation in parent-teacher conferences has declined.

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics found that 11% of K-2 parents and 43% of high school parents did not attend parent-teacher meetings. While the numbers definitely vary from state to state and city to city, in New York City, for example, fewer families took part in parent-teacher conferences during the 2022-2023 school year compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

With all of the other responsibilities that parents have to do on a daily basis, the last thing they want is to show face at parent-teacher conferences. But skipping out on them sends the wrong message, even if you are the type of parent who cares deeply about your child's education.

While many teachers definitely encourage email updates to stay in the loop, sitting in your child's classroom creates a bond and an understanding with your kids that's hard to replicate. It's just once a year, after all. Get excited about these conferences because they will benefit your kids in the end.

