Mom Argues That Rising Gas Prices And The Closure Of Spirit Airlines Are Actually Signs Of A Much Bigger Problem

Activist and mom Jordan Simone has a theory about rising gas prices and the recent shuddering of Spirit Airlines, and it might have you thinking about the state of the economy in a new light.

"They are pricing you out of travel," Simone stated on TikTok after noting that her previous relay of this message was muted by moderators. She added, "As things continue to go poorly here in the U.S., you cannot leave because they are pricing you out of travel." Her serious demeanor doesn't cease as she eloquently describes the current state of travel within the U.S.

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A mom argued that gas prices and Spirit Airlines shutting down are signs that Americans are being priced out of travel.

In her video, Simone insisted that the shutdown of Spirit Airlines and basically the elimination of low-cost airfare, thanks to fluctuating gas prices, has made travel a whole lot more expensive.

As inflation rises worldwide, traveling is becoming more of a luxury than ever before. Airfares and hotel prices are at an all-time high, with add-ons and fees coming out of seemingly nowhere, and gas prices make traveling by car feel even less affordable. There's just too much to pay for.

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Spirit Airlines operated on a model that was unique in the industry. They stripped down flights, allowing passengers to choose what amenities they were willing to pay extra for, and as a result, could keep their ticket prices low. Unless someone wanted to pay $5 for water or the ability to pick a seat for extra, it was an inexpensive airline that never had a crash in the 34 years it operated.

Without Spirit, as Simone pointed out, there aren't many other options for budget travel.

Gas prices are impacting the cost of travel.

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As prices rise, Americans need to be more cognizant when making travel-related decisions. A 2026 survey of 2,000 Americans found that 58% planned to spend less on travel this year. Taking vacations to other countries is not exactly budget-friendly when getting there means dipping into savings.

When it comes to traveling by car, the effects feel more visceral. Scholars at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research explained that gas prices are something everyone has to contend with. The prices are advertised everywhere, and it's an expense that is unavoidable for most people.

These gas prices don't just impact your own personal driving, either. Public transit will reflect the rising costs in its pricing. Deliveries will cost more. Goods and services, in general, will increase in cost because everything requires travel from production to sales.

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The ability to travel matters for a well-functioning society

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Some argue that traveling should be a basic human activity. Others think that it's just not feasible for some. In any case, having the ability to travel is one crucial marker of a well-functioning society.

Traveling means moving about freely in the world. It means that you can leave your home without being harmed, cross state lines without persecution, or even get into the air without severe consequences. All of these essential human activities are slowly being chipped away as more and more people can't afford to go anywhere.

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What you can do for now is take a deep breath, shake out all the tension, and plan accordingly. Even if the state of the world feels dire, many Americans are budgeting fiercely to adapt and ensure that their travel plans are minimally disrupted.

And while Spirit Airlines might be gone, and gas prices are rising expeditiously, at least we have each other to get through this mess.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, and human interest topics.