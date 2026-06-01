More Millennials Rejecting Toxic Work Culture After Realizing ‘This Can’t Be The Point Of Life’

My grandfather was an Italian immigrant who owned a small Italian grocery store in Vermont with his brother. It seems almost crazy today to know that he made enough of a living doing that to:

Buy and pay off a 3-bedroom house close to downtown

Support his wife and three children as a middle-class family

Be a prominent member of the community

Prioritize leisure and hobbies at home and outside of work

Be the happiest, most relaxed person I’ve ever known

Retire at a reasonable age and still maintain his lifestyle

He and his brother likely didn’t have strategic business plans where they discussed how to achieve a 30% increase in revenue year-over-year. They didn’t even collect money from some of their patrons, preferring to operate on the honor system, with in-house credit documented on index cards kept alphabetically in a metal tin near the cash register. When they retired and closed the store, they forgave every loan in that tin.

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Their goal wasn’t wealth. It was to make enough of a living to be comfortable while servicing their local community. Whatever that brought in money-wise was enough. Since this era, we’ve grown to underestimate the idea of “enough” and overestimate the idea of “more.”

More Millennials are rejecting toxic work culture after realizing this can't be the point of life

Lennart Rothe / Unsplash

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Millennials and Gen-Zers have never known a life like my grandfathers', but we deeply crave something that looks much more like that than what we currently experience. We're burnt out, disengaged, stressed, and treading water daily, all for the sake of the dollar and someone else’s dreams of increased profit.

But we see now that it’s at our own expense and that of our country’s health and well-being. We want something else; we’re just unsure exactly what it is and how to get it.

Capitalism has had a profound impact on American society. While it’s true that capitalism has provided opportunities for upward mobility and economic prosperity for some, it has also sold us the belief that success and fulfillment are tied only to productivity, career advancement, and material wealth.

In effect, it’s created a culture of workaholism and materialism, leading to increased stress levels and decreased overall happiness and well-being. The idea that one must constantly work hard, sacrifice personal time, and prioritize the company's financial goals above all else doesn’t bring humans true happiness, as we are now discovering.

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However, to reverse this culturally conditioned work ethic and finally feel fulfilled, we must challenge these societal norms and redefine work/life balance on our terms.

Other countries value leisure, downtime, and community instead

If you haven’t read Madison Schott’s article "Why the French Outlive Americans," read it. It’s dead on. We’ve been drinking the capitalistic Kool-Aid for far too long, and we’ve forgotten the roles leisure and community play in our happiness.

We’ve been told that our company’s profit and success are more important than our own mental health

We’ve been told that productivity, advancement, and pursuing career growth are the only ways to show our true value.

We’ve demonized pleasure, leisure, downtime, and times spent conversing with friends, labeling them as “lazy” and “unproductive.”

We’ve traded our real community for a solitary, merit-based, dog-eat-dog corporate life.

Enough is enough — this isn't how humans are supposed to live

This isn’t how humans are supposed to live, and we know this because we are all showing the symptoms of our bodies rejecting it:

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We’re stressed: A whopping 84% of American workers have work-related stress

We’re depressed and anxious: According to the CDC, between 2015–2018, 13% of adults 18 years and older self-reported taking antidepressants.

We’re disengaged at work: Gallup reports only 32% of full- and part-time employees are engaged, with 18% being actively disengaged.

We’re burned out: Around 43% of US office workers feel burned out at work

Abraham Maslow founded humanistic psychology and developed the famous Hierarchy of Needs to explain human motivation. I love his theory because it helps to explain the burnout that American workers feel today.

Maslow’s theory suggests that people have several basic needs that must be met before pursuing more social, emotional, and self-actualizing needs.

Chart by Androidmarsexpress on Wikipedia.com

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