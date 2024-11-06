Millennial Worker Highly Recommends Early ‘Micro-Retirement’ Instead Of Waiting Until The End Of Your Career

Amid a nationwide retirement crisis, where 80% of older individuals are battling financial insecurity after leaving the workforce, it’s no surprise that workers are looking for a more secure way to navigate their careers when it comes to financial planning.

One millennial worker named Anaïs suggested we redefine what “retirement” means entirely, allowing employees to make the most of their freedom now without putting unnecessary stress on preparing for end-of-career retirement.

“It’s been so healing,” she said. “I have never felt better. I have never felt healthier. I have never felt more rested.”

A millennial worker urged others to consider ‘micro-retirement’ instead of waiting until the end of their careers for a break.

With the average life expectancy in the United States around 77 years old, most retirees will only have around a decade of life to enjoy work-free.

Of course, with the added financial stress of rising costs, healthcare, and isolation, most people will deal with stressors that inevitably impact their health and quality of life. So, how can we make the most of our “retirement” while still in our careers?

Anaïs argued following a “micro-retirement” framework might be the perfect solution for seizing the day and setting us up to live happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives without the stress of financial burden or burnout.

@anaisfelt If you can swing it, totally worth it imo. I should note I paid off my 70k in student debt and saved a sizeable chunk of $$ before taking the leap. I also am childfree. I come from a low income background and am the first person in my family to go to college and do this….so it is possible with the rught strategy, grit and resilience. ♬ original sound - Anaïs

If you have the stability, the millennial said micro-retirement is the perfect solution for preventing burnout, traveling, and seizing opportunities now.

“I took 6 months off from my corporate job,” Anaïs said — cue the collective gasps from overworked employees in the comments. She called this time off, which she’s factored into her career plan for the next few decades, part of her “micro-retirement.”

Foxy Dolphin | CanvaPro

Instead of simply ending a career at retirement, she said taking a few months or a year off now was much more beneficial. It allowed her to recover from work stress, set new goals, prioritize her physical and mental health, and craft an updated vision for her personal and professional life.

“I knew I needed to take a step back and re-envision my next 10 years,” she said. “This time off allows me to really think about how I want to spend my life … and it’s really short.”

Of course, there are a host of financial and social conversations to have about the practicality of “micro-retirement,” from paying rent to supporting a family, healthcare, job search, and everything in between. But there are ways to make it work for most people, depending on priorities.

How you implement this kind of change will be unique to your situation, but it starts with restructuring your views about retirement.

Too many of us restrict ourselves in an effort to save for the future when, in reality, we may not even see retirement.

Similar to how you prepare for traditional retirement, “micro-retirement” requires a great deal of financial budgeting and planning. It might feel impossible, but with the right tools, you can take 6 months away from work and come back feeling refreshed and revitalized.

“I’m now interviewing with some top companies in tech, and they don’t seem to care that I took time off,” Anaïs shared. “Our world is changing, and people in leadership roles are really starting to respect our needs to take time off and recuperate.”

Bernardbodo | CanvaPro

Especially considering the physical and mental tax that work stress, burnout, and workplace anxiety has on the average employee, this retirement style could be the key to living a happier and healthier life — both in the present moment and in the future.

Not only can you craft a more fulfilling future with your time off, but you can truly figure out what kind of work, hobbies, and goals you want to prioritize in your future.

Many retirees have sadly found themselves back in the workforce despite a lifetime of planning, so why not seize the opportunity of the present moment? Make the most of your time now, planning smartly, channeling self-awareness, and prioritizing yourself.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer who focuses on health & wellness, psychology, social policy, and human interest stories