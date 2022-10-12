Men With This Type Of Facial Hair Are More Likely To Lie, Cheat, And Steal

This study is ruining everything. Us ladies like to swoon over bearded men, but now, we can’t even have that.

Hot men growing out their beards to be even hotter has been a huge trend for the past few years. The scruffy, manly look has been causing ladies to lose their minds over the hunky factor.

However, it turns out that these bearded dudes may not be the studs of our dreams.

The reason men cheat has no correct answer, and you're not likely to be able to understand it. But you may be able to tell if a man is going to cheat just by his facial hair.

Using Censuswide, the video social network Eva put out a 2015 survey to see what people had to say about this beard trend. And it turns out that men with beards are more likely to cheat.

This UK-based study yielded some pretty worrisome results for both bearded men and the women who date them. Out of the people polled, 47 percent of bearded men said that they had cheated on a partner compared to only 20 percent of men who were clean-shaven.

And when it came down to violence, 45 percent of bearded men said that they liked being involved in fistfights. However, 29 percent of non-bearded guys said that they prefer peace. Also, 40 percent of bearded men said that they have stolen in the past while only 17 percent of clean-shaven guys have stolen something before.

While men have been recently following the beard trend in hopes of looking more attractive and scoring more ladies, it turns out that women don’t like beards as much as everyone thought. And when you add in this cheating news, it's even more understandable.

Men who can't grow any facial hair, it's your time to shine.

Hmm, it kind of feels like the high-waisted shorts trend among women.

All of the girls think that they look good in them, but most men say that they hate them! Well, it doesn't even matter, anyone should be able to wear whatever they want. And the decision to shave or not.

Women were also given a survey that asked them how attractive they found a guy with a goatee. It turns out that 65 percent of women would prefer a guy who was clean-shaven. And 35 percent of women said that they would rather have their man have gray hair than facial hair.

After this survey gets around the internet, we may be seeing a mass exodus of the bearded look.

We’ll have to wait and see. Just in case, and to stay ahead of the curve, maybe get your man a shaving kit for his next birthday.

Shannon Ullman is a freelance writer and journalist who has been traveling the world for more than 10 years.